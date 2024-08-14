Is Skai Jackson pregnant?

Born on April 2, 2002, in New York City, actress Skai Jackson‘s role as Zuri Ross in the Disney Channel sitcom Jessie and its spin-off series Bunk’d propelled her to fame.

Jackson’s other television credits include Kick Buttowski: Suburban Daredevil, Boardwalk Empire, Bubble Guppies, Austin & Ally, Dora the Explorer, Ultimate Spider-Man, K.C. Undercover, Marvel-Rising, DreamWorks Dragons: Rescue Riders, Dancing with the Stars, and Muppets Haunted Mansion. Her movie credits include The Rebound, Arthur, The Smurfs, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, and Sheroes (via IMDb).

Her reputation as an influencer continues to grow. She’s garnered nearly 9 million followers on Instagram and over 1.5 million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

She’s recently made headlines for the wrong reasons, joining an unfortunate trend of Disney Channel alumni: being arrested. In Jackson’s case, she found herself in trouble for misdemeanor domestic battery. As per TMZ, during an argument with her boyfriend, security staff spotted Jackson pushing him several times, and police were called to the incident, which occurred in the CityWalk area of Universal Studios Hollywood.

In her attempts to play down the incident, Jackson — who usually keeps details of her private life secret — has reportedly revealed a massive piece of information about her relationship with her boyfriend.

Is Skai Jackson expecting a baby?

Image via Skai Jackson/Instagram

Sources close to Jackson told TMZ that she and her boyfriend didn’t get physical, that they are happily engaged, and that they are expecting a baby together.

Whether that turns out to be true remains to be seen — we’ll update you as we learn more. Regardless, little is still known about Jackson’s boyfriend’s identity, as she has kept details about him away from her social media accounts.

Hopefully, in the future, their relationship’s physicality will exclusively be affectionate. Assuming that remains the case, we wish them — and their child, if what’s been said about pregnancy is true — all the best.

