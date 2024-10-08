Is Snoop Dogg a Steelers fan? His appearance at the Steelers vs Cowboys game, explained

One thing about Snoop Dogg is that he’s always going to have a good time wherever he is. He proved that on Sunday when he showed up as a guest to the Steelers game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 6, causing a scene in the best way possible.

The rapper, known for his several life side-quests, attended the Steelers-Cowboys game in Pittsburgh yesterday decked out from head to toe in Steelers swag. While Snoop’s NFL affiliations have hardly been a secret, some fans were still surprised to see the West Coast legend going all out for the Pittsburgh team. But whether he’s cheering at a football game, or selling ice-cream, Snoop’s going to bring his signature swag along with him.

Snoop Dogg’s appearance at the Steelers-Cowboys game

The rapper showed up at Acrisure Stadium in full black and yellow from his Steelers and Snoop emblazoned jacket to his branded shirt, yellow and black pants, and even bright yellow Steelers shoes. Fans online loved his outfit and his unapologetic representation of the team he supports. He spent time interacting with the crown and charging them up before the game started. As kickoff was pushed back due to a storm, fans had more time to spend with Snoop.

He engaged in his usual shenanigans, which he is now known for after his memorable and viral time attending the Olympics. Before the game began, Snoop took on the role of pregame “Towel Twirler,” and twirled the Steelers Terrible Towel, a memorable symbol for both the team and the city. The team also made sure to play some of Snoop’s music at the start of the game. So, has Snoop Dogg always been a Steelers fan, or did he suddenly join Steelers Nation?

Is Snoop Dogg part of Steelers Nation?

Yes, Snoop is a huge Steelers fan! The rapper has never been shy about where his NFL affiliations lie, and has been repping and supporting the Steelers for decades now. He also credited his grandfather for making him a fan of the team during a ManningCast broadcast in 2022. Sitting down with Peyton and Eli Manning, Snoop was asked how he became a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Well, in the 70s, watching your dad and watching the Steelers and the Raiders and the Cowboys and the teams from the 70s, I fell in love with their great defense, the way they moved the ball, just the way they played football in general. It was fun to watch as a kid and as I became an adult, I fell more in love with them because I got a chance to meet the players. I got to meet Coach Cowher and Ben Roethlisberger, you know, Jerome Bettis and the rest of the guys and, you know, I became a part of Steelers Nation.

Snoop also talked about his experience coaching football, as well as his approach to teaching kids how to play. The California native is very passionate about youth sports and talked about how he likes to let the kids have fun and how he doesn’t only teach them but learns from them. Snoop Dogg runs a Youth Football League in California which he founded in 2005. As of 2024, the league has produced 12 NFL players including the current Rookie of the Year, C.J. Stroud, Green Bay Packers’ Keisean Nixon, and Las Vegas Raiders’ Jack Jones.

