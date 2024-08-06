Snoop Dogg, aka “the king of side quests,” is one year into his ice cream product line, Dr. Bombay. While the West Coast icon is known for his multiple entertainment endeavors over the years, it marks the second time he’s ventured into the food industry (after his cannabis edibles venture Leafs by Snoop).

A year later, Dr. Bombay is still going strong, and new flavors have recently hit the shelves. The product’s mascot, which might look familiar to you, is as a result of Snoop Dogg’s NFT purchases in 2022.

During the Bored Ape NFT craze, several prominent stars like Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Justin Bieber purchased these collectibles at astronomical prices. And while their value has since dropped significantly, Snoop seems to be putting his to good use. According to the official website for his ice cream, Dr. Bombay is “An NFT turned IRL sidekick to Snoop… that brings a new element of unexpected fun to Snoop’s life both on social media and in person.”

Where can you buy Snoop Dogg’s ice cream?

Originally, Snoop Dogg’s Dr. Bombay was only available in Walmart, but the ice cream can now be found all across the country in most grocery stores. This includes: Albertsons, ShopRite, Safeway, Ralphs Market, Kroger, Dillons, City Market, Winn Dixie, Star Market, and Northgate Market, among others. Also, according to the website, Dr. Bombay is available to order through Gopuff, and the company promises a 30-minute window for delivery!

How many flavors of Dr. Bombay are available?

To celebrate International Ice Cream Day 2024, Snoop Dogg released two new flavors of his Dr. Bombay ice cream– Baked Blueberry Muffin, and Peanut Butter Jelly Time. Earlier in the year, he introduced Strawberry Cream Dream, which means three new flavors have been introduced in 2024. This brings the total number of Dr. Bombay flavors to 10. Here’s a complete list of all the flavors:

Fo’Shizzle Almond Fudge

Bonus Track Brownie

Rollin’ In The Dough

S’More Vibes

Syrupe Waffle Sundazw

Iced Out Orange Cream

Tropical Sherbet Swizzle

Strawberry Cream Dream

Peanut Butter Jelly Time

Baked Blueberry Muffin

Believe it or not, Snoop Dogg’s entry into the snacks industry has actually become a huge hit! In a press release in 2023, he said, “Ice cream is more than just a snack to me: it’s a way to chill, relax, and get happy. That’s exactly what I want Dr. Bombay Ice Cream to do— bring a smile to your face and ease your mind.”

And after all was said and done, Dr. Bombay ice cream has been receiving lots of positive reviews since it debuted a year ago. So while Snoop has a reputation for dabbling in numerous ventures, there’s evidently a lot of intentionality in his product. After all, Snoop has always been known for his love for a good time.



