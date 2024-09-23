Is Ted Danson vegan? The beloved ‘Cheers’ actor’s diet, explained

Is there anyone cuter than Ted Danson? Okay, maybe his wife Mary Steenburgen. (How’s that for a Hollywood couple?)

Whether he’s playing a bar owner who needs to change his ways or an architect who wishes he lived on Earth, watching Danson can put anyone in a good mood. I could talk about the great sitcoms Cheers and The Good Place all day, but let’s get to what you really want to know about Danson: his diet. There has probably never been a more baffling time to be a human being who needs to absorb nutritious substances in order to survive. From the carnivore diet (gross) to going low-carb (no thanks) to avoiding sugar (sounds good in theory, but also yikes), there’s a lot of noise out there in diet land. Given that Danson is one of the wisest stars out there, he must have his diet all figured out ⏤ right?

Does Ted Danson follow a vegan diet, or…?

Sorry to all the vegans who wish the adorable Danson ate the same diet they did, but Danson is not a vegan. That said, he doesn’t eat a lot of meat, either, so sadly, he and Steenburgen likely don’t sit down to many romantic steak dinners. In a March 2024 interview with The Healthy by Reader’s Digest, Danson explained that while he has followed vegan and vegetarian diets in the past, he doesn’t do so now. “I sometimes think my body does need some animal protein,” he said. In several interviews, he has talked about focusing on fish rather than meat, and he’s been a pescatarian for a while. He also shared that he doesn’t eat gluten (which means he and I have something in common!) and is careful about both sugar and alcohol intake.

Danson has definitely made the connection between how he wants to feel and what he eats. Like Michael on The Good Place, I bet he’s figured out the meaning of life. According to Veg News, in 2007, he wanted to decrease his cholesterol and ate vegan with some fish. In 2011, he went vegan for a little while while starring on CSI. He said it led to “energy” and “I feel good and I look fabulous.” He’s always looks fabulous, though!

When an actor is as likable and handsome as Danson, everyone is always curious about their routine, so it’s no wonder why he’s been asked about his daily diet before. According to Delish.com, back in 2017 he liked having mashed potatoes and salad at lunchtime and also shared his love of a dirty martini. Danson also eats well because he has psoriasis. As he told Eating Well, “Trying to eat a less inflammatory diet is so important, because this is an inflammatory disease.”

Some might wonder if Danson doesn’t eat meat because he’s an Episcopalian. That’s because an old law suggests Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays. While the actor talked about his religion (and his love of meditation) in a 2019 interview with People, he didn’t connect the two, so it’s unclear if this is why he doesn’t consume much chicken, beef, or pork. How healthy is it to be a pescetarian like Danson? The Cleveland Clinic notes that your gut will be in great shape, you will lessen your cancer risk, and it’s good for your heart. Cheers to that!

