Is Tim Walz really younger than Brad Pitt?

Tim Walz is Kamala Harris’ chosen running mate in the 2024 United States presidential election and, therefore, potentially the next Vice President of the United States. The likable 41st governor of Minnesota is, to absolutely nobody’s surprise, a middle-aged white man (would any American presidential campaign be complete without one?), but most people on the political left have deemed him a strong and safe choice.

Walz supports abortion rights and the rights of the LGBTQ+ community and wants to push the idea of clean energy, so his views are on point. However, there is, inevitably, a concern amongst some that he’s just another old white gentleman.

When Joe Biden was still running against Donald Trump, talk was rife about the unavoidable fact that the former was 81 and the latter was 78. So, is the concern about Walz’s potential involvement in the presidency equally justified? Well, that depends on whether or not you consider the still-incredibly-handsome and capable-of-doing-his-own-stunts actor Brad Pitt to be “old.”

Is Tim Walz younger than Brad Pitt?

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Yes, Tim Walz is indeed younger than Brad Pitt. It’s not by much — Walz was born on April 6, 1964, and Pitt was born on Dec. 18, 1963, meaning there are less than four months between them, and both men are 60 — but Pitt is the elder of the two, which many people are making a big deal of on social media.

Tim Walz is younger than Brad Pitt pic.twitter.com/ABBP38klJt — Eriq Gardner ✍️ (@eriqgardner) August 6, 2024

Let’s make some things clear to those making a mockery of this fact: Not everyone looks as good as Brad Pitt, and very few people will look anywhere near as young as the two-time winner of People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” title when they reach 60.

Walz is a decent man whose policies align with those of Kamala Harris, and he’s undoubtedly not too old to be the next vice president of the United States. Those are the things that matter.

