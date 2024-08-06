Does Kamala’s VP pick Tim Walz support abortion rights?

The election cycle never ends and in a surprise to no one, Kamala Harris’ pick for her Vice President is an old white man. Harris selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate in the 2024 election.

This is par for the course in American politics. Harris’ gender and race mean that electing Walz is the safest choice. It has been a long time since this country’s political parties could actually support leaders who will make a difference. Now it is all about cynically selecting people who have the best chance at winning elections and attracting high-profile donors.

But that doesn’t mean that Walz is a bad choice in the grand scheme of things. His Midwestern affiliations will appease moderates while his policies will impress the left. His most recent claim to fame is fashioning the Republican party as “weird,” a title all too fitting for the right-wing candidates. (Looking at you, J.D. Vance.)

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Walz has implemented progressive policies in the past, such as pushing the state towards clean energy. He also supports LBGTQ rights such as anti-discrimination laws and has supported abortion rights. The Associated Press reported in 2023 that Walz signed a bill to protect his state and retain current reproductive rights despite the Supreme Court gutting modern protections.

Of course, this doesn’t undo the damage of the previous administration. President Biden dragged his feet on codifying Roe v. Wade and voters seem even closer to losing all rights than ever before. The only hope this time is that the liberal party accomplishes more than the last. Don’t forget to vote in the presidential election on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

