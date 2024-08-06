Knock knock: Mark Hamill shares the lengthy list of comedians who are backing Kamala Harris for President

Democrats are now united behind Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, and a star-studded assortment of famous comedians held an open mic Zoom call to rally efforts behind the Democratic nominee.

Dubbed ‘Comics for Kamala’, the event took place on August 8 and enlisted a starry lineup that included the likes of Patton Oswalt, Kathy Griffin, Jon Hamm, Kathryn Hahn, Ed Helms, and Jason Bateman, among others.

Ben Stiller, Nick Offerman and Cecily Strong also appeared during the standup-oriented event, while famous friends like Mark Hamill made their attendance known while promoting the event on social media. “I’ll be joining some of the funniest people on the planet in support of [Harris] for President!” the Star Wars actor wrote on X. “I promise to just listen & not tell a single knock-knock joke.”

TODAY 8/5- I'll be joining some of the funniest people on the planet in support of @KamalaHarris for President! (I promise to just listen & not tell a single knock-knock joke) Please JOIN US!!! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lDZqcCMVcX — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) August 5, 2024

According to Variety, Offerman’s guest speaker role during the event included a parody song in which he described Harris’ opponent, Donald Trump, as a “spray-tanned tool” and said he and running mate JD Vance are “f***ing weird.” For her part, Hahn said on the Zoom call that “truly it has been Kamala all along,” as a reference to her character Agatha Harkness from WandaVision.

While the ‘Comics for Kamala’ call was free, there were requests for donations throughout the event, and it’s estimated to have raised some $460,000 at the time of writing. It took place on the same day as an ‘Elders for Kamala’ fundraising event, which was also run over Zoom and was attended by Bernie Sanders and Jane Fonda, among others.

Over the past few weeks, a flurry of similar virtual fundraising events has been organized in support of the Harris campaign, from the ‘White Women for Harris’ Zoom call attended by Connie Britton and P!nk to a ‘White Dudes for Harris’ event that raised $4 million dollars.

Hamill, Offerman, Fonda and Britton aren’t the only high-profile names who have endorsed Harris’ ascent, with celebrities like George Clooney, Cardi B, Barbra Streisand and Jamie Lee Curtis each supporting the VP’s presidential bid in recent weeks. Heck, even a bunch of notable Republicans have publicly declared their intention to vote for Harris come November.

As for the celebrity endorsements of her opponent, the star power is a little dimmer, and housed somewhere between the D to Z-list. Amber Rose, Hulk Hogan and 50 Cent are among Trump’s most famous supporters, and he has the comedian front covered with Rob Schneider and Rosanne Barr, both of whom haven’t really made anyone laugh in years.

