What is the White Dudes for Harris fundraising campaign?

The instant furor that kicked off across the United States in the wake of Kamala Harris‘ ascension to the presidential candidacy may well go down in history.

Recommended Videos

People from all walks of life have flooded to show their support for the presumptive Democratic nominee, and various fundraising efforts have netted millions in donations in just a few short weeks. In her very first week as a candidate, Harris pulled in more than $200 million in campaign contributions from an energized voter base, and that momentum isn’t slowing down.

It may actually be ramping up. We’ve now seen a range of fundraising efforts form in record time, started by Win with Black Women — an effort that vastly surpassed its $400,000 fundraising goal in just a few hours — and soon South Asian women, Black men, white women, and now white men. Each group has rushed to show their support for Harris and helped push her campaign to the next level.

What is White Dudes for Harris?

Thank you all for an awesome evening.



– 150,000 people have joined the cause

– 190,000 people tuned in tonight

– $4M+ raised to the @KamalaHarris campaign



This is the start of something special and we couldn't be more proud to be in this fight with you.



More to come. ✌️ — White Dudes for Harris (@dudes4harris) July 30, 2024

The latest Harris fundraising push took on the name White Dudes for Harris and was composed of exactly the participants you might guess. In the wake of the record-breaking White Women: Answer the Call Zoom meeting — which totaled out to nearly 200,000 participants — White Dudes for Harris took the stage to make a similarly successful push for contributions.

They fell a bit short of several of their hugely successful predecessors — those white women raised a full $11 million for the Harris campaign — but it was still massively lucrative. A collection of white men, from movie stars and high-profile politicians to regular Joes — gathered to likewise throw their weight behind the Harris movement, and they accomplished that in spectacular style. More than 160,000 participants showed up to lend their support, a full $4 million was added to the campaign effort, and even more tuned in to watch history in the making.

White Dudes for Harris is just the latest of many fundraising efforts looking to make Kamala Harris the next president of the United States, and it will certainly not be the last. We’ll likely see more efforts like this crop up in the weeks and months to come, as America finds new hope in a presidential candidate we can actually get behind.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy