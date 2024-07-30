‘Apparently, someone else was triggered, too’: Mark Hamill reveals a certain someone’s reaction to White Dudes For Harris raising $4M in 3 hours

A truly depressing year in American politics got the shake-up of a lifetime in mid-July when President Joe Biden stepped out of the running and made way for a Kamala Harris ticket.

Recommended Videos

That single decision has injected new life into this nation’s voters, and the bold, blissful energy around Harris’ campaign is growing day by day. People are flocking to show their support for the woman who could become this nation’s first female leader, and it’s not sitting well with the other side of the political aisle.

All those folks who were utterly convinced that Donald Trump had this election in the bag are suddenly sweating. He may well have had a path to victory gilded in gold back when he was facing Biden, but Trump’s chances at the White House just got a lot slimmer. That’s underlined anew each day, as everyone — from pitiful Trump cronies to Diaper Don himself — slowly melts in the face of a tidal wave of Harris hype.

The slow evaporation of Trump support — paired with ever-mounting waves of Harris love — has officially gotten under Elon Musk‘s skin, adding him to a laundry list of triggered and tantruming Trumpers. In the wake of yet another massively successful fundraising push — this one combining the might of “White Dudes for Harris” — it seems the cursed mind that dreamed up the cyber truck is starting to properly unravel.

In response to that massively fruitful fundraising effort — which yielded more than $4 million in campaign contributions in less than four hours — ol’ Musky just went ahead and suspended the effort’s official account. If that doesn’t expose how scared the right is, I don’t know what will.

In a little over 3 hours, the @dudes4harris Zoom call triggered $4M in donations for @KamalaHarris.



Apparently, someone else was triggered, too. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ty8frdXHAZ — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) July 30, 2024

Mark Hamill, the knight in shining armor of the Twittersphere, couldn’t help but highlight this particular decision by Musk, cheekily noting in a post that the White Dudes for Harris “Zoom call triggered $4M in donations” for the Harris campaign, and “Apparently, someone else was triggered, too.”

That someone quite clearly being Musk, who was so distraught over the success that he tried to erase it from his site. Instant pushback urged him to restore the page just a few hours later — it’s back up and running — but a screenshot from Hamill ensures that Musk’s little tantrum will live on.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy