‘This is our moment. We can do this’: Jane Fonda reveals who she’s endorsing for President and who would be a ‘total disaster’

There isn’t anyone better to have in your corner than Jane Fonda. The counterculture icon is well known for going to bat over political issues near and dear to her heart, and long before Kamala Harris’ campaign started crying “We are not going back,” Fonda was championing the call.

Now, Fonda has fully stepped back into her role as an activist and is throwing her weight behind the only candidate who aligns with her revolutionary values.

Every day, @janeclimatepac and I work to elect leaders committed to a brighter future. That's why I'm proud to endorse @KamalaHarris for the next President of the United States — and I hope you'll join me in this historic fight for our future. pic.twitter.com/s9sbqyehjD — Jane Seymour Fonda (@Janefonda) August 5, 2024

On August 5, Fonda took to X to post a short video full of praise for the former VP, saying she’s “proud to endorse Kamala Harris as the next president of the United States.”

The Barbarella actress has always been a revolutionary. In 1977, she told Newsweek, “To be a revolutionary you have to be a human being. You have to care about people who have no power.” She’s been walking the walk ever since.

When Donald Trump was dodging the draft due to “bone spurs,” Fonda endeavored to bring awareness to the atrocities of the Vietnam War. While Trump was sleeping his way through New York and calling women’s vaginas “potential landmines,” Fonda was advocating for women’s rights.

After calling Trump a “total disaster for our democracy and for our planet,” she goes through a laundry list of reasons why Harris is “the right person for the job.” A longtime advocate, Fonda knows what goes into the fight for equality.

The actress-turned-activist was heavily involved in the Civil Rights movement and publicly endorsed the Black Panthers. She’s been a champion of the feminist movement since the 1970s and became the face of the anti-war movement during the Vietnam War.

“I have faith in Kamala’s record of putting our planet and its people before corporate greed.”

She has faith that Harris “will fight for democracy, our rights, and a livable future.”

With a laugh, the gorgeous icon acknowledges her age (she’s nearly 87) and points to the times she felt, “Tectonic shifts rearrange the pieces” of her life, and warns “We’re living through just such a moment. Everything is on the line.” If anyone knows those feelings of impending change, it’s Fonda.

“I hope you can feel not just the excitement but the possibility that this movement holds,” she told viewers.

Another thing Fonda is acutely aware of is the impact that words can have. Her work in Vietnam infuriated plenty of Americans. A controversial photo of Fonda sitting with northern Vietnamese troops and calling American POWs “War Criminals” was more than divisive and labeled her as a public enemy to more than a few of her countrymen.

Years later, she told Barbara Walters that she regretted some of her comments and actions during the anti-war movement.

“I was trying to help end the killing and the war, but there were times when I was thoughtless and careless about it and I’m very sorry that I hurt them [the soldiers].” she continued, “It galvanized such hostility. It was the most horrible thing I could possibly have done. It was just thoughtless.”

But just like her activism in the 60s, Fonda knows that the only way to make progress is by ruffling some feathers. Donald Trump has never taken accountability for his words or actions. The man has no spine and doesn’t deserve to sit in the Oval Office again. Fonda is absolutely correct as she implores her fans, “to come together with everything we have and fight like hell to elect Kamala Harris as the next president.”

