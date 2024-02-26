What did Nick Offerman say in his 2024 Spirit Awards speech?

If you ever stumble upon Nick Offerman in a public setting and think to yourself, “What a good time to be a homophobe,” you might want to think again — because he will not have it. Nor will the majority of the audience at the 2024 Independent Spirit Awards.

As the 39th Independent Spirit Awards opened its doors and let all the raging stars walk down its red carpet, it was high time for The Last of Us team to also celebrate the 36th accolade and 117th nomination. Needless to say, all of these honors were well-deserved. However, last night, a certain accolade surely resonated deeply with Nick Offerman, who was awarded Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series. His speech provided everyone with a memorable moment that will endure for years to come. Here’s what he had to say.

What did Nick Offerman say about homophobes?

Image via HBO

Upon winning the Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series at the 2025 Independent Spirit Awards for The Last of Us, Nick Offerman let everyone know that the series should be praised for its gutsy approach to portraying a genuine, tragic, and downright beautiful love story that transcends gender and sexuality. Nothing more, nothing less.

“Thanks to HBO for having the guts to participate in this storytelling tradition that is truly independent. Stories with guts that when homophobic hate comes my way and says, ‘Why did you have to make it a gay story?’ We say, ‘Because you ask questions like that. It’s not a gay story, it’s a love story, you *ssh*le!’”

This accolade pertains to the third episode of the horror series. Offerman portrayed the role of Bill, a survivor who maintained an alliance with Ellie and Joel amidst the epidemic. In this episode — for which the storyline was entirely created by Craig Mazin, who wished to expand the video game story — we also meet Frank, Bill’s husband and life partner. This over one-hour-long episode shows their resistance and perseverance to be happy and self-sustained during a time when everyone around them is either dead or undead.

Watched by a total of 6.4 million viewers on its first day, Offerman and Murray Barlett’s performance in the series was incessantly praised by people of all ages, genders, and sexual orientations. Unfortunately, there were people who weren’t as kind, downsizing its brilliant writing and storytelling to just a “gay love story,” as Offerman put it. And while it is a gay story, it’s a love story above all, touching the hearts of millions around the world. Thankfully, the audience agreed, and Offerman received a well-deserved standing ovation.