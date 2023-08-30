What happened to Bill and Frank in ‘The Last of Us?’ The August 29 date, explained

It feels like a “Long, Long Time” since The Last of Us made its HBO debut back in January 2023. But it surprisingly has only been about 5 and a half months since the finale of the first season aired. Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann-helmed adaptation was released to critical acclaim, and is expected to be an Emmy darling after earning 24 nominations last month.

But one of the unexpected hits of the show was episode 3, entitled “Long, Long Time”, focused on the relationship between Doomsday prepper Bill (Nick Offerman) and the man who literally fell into his life, Frank (Murray Bartlett). Originally glossed over in the game, the episode not only went deeper into the bond formed between Bill and Frank, but the couple’s relationship with Joel (Pascal) and Tess (Anna Torv). While the episode did have its haters, overall the episode was well-received by both fans and critics alike.

So why is this episode becoming a topic of conversation among fans again? Thanks to a small detail at the end of the episode, Aug. 29, 2023 is a very relevant date for our favorite couple. However, it’s not relevant for any happy or joyous reason.

‘Til death do us part (for real)

Screengrab via HBO

As fans of The Last of Us games remember, Frank is actually never seen in the games. During the part of the game featuring Bill, there’s only mention of Frank in passing conversation. All we know is that he disappeared at some point. As you travel through the fortified town Bill created, you come across Frank’s corpse, where Bill tells Joel that Frank was his partner. Frank left a suicide note to Bill, sharing he was sick of him and his methods, and was trying to escape town. However he was bitten by the Infected, so he killed himself rather than becoming one himself.

This is a complete 180 from the relationship we see in the show, as Bill and Frank are still in love until the day they die. Yes, they. Bill and Frank both bite the bullet in the HBO adaptation, rather than just Frank. Instead of turning into Infected, Frank instead is falling ill thanks to an unnamed neurological disease. In HBO’s The Last of Us Podcast, Mazin revealed the disease is implied to be MS or ALS.

On Aug. 29, 2023, Bill and Frank begin the day by Frank asking Bill to kill him. The disease has made him all but helpless without Bill, and Frank is ready to end it all. So the two make it a day to remember. Bill gets them dressed up in nice suits, and they finally get married in their living room. He then remakes the meal he made the first day he met Frank, even pairing it with his favorite wine. Bill reveals he placed a lethal dose of sleeping pills in the wine, granting Frank’s wish. However, Bill chooses to also drink the wine, claiming he doesn’t want to spend a single day without Frank. The two then retire to their room, locking the door, waiting for the sleeping pills to kick in.

“Please do not come into the bedroom”

" August 29, 2023…if you find this, please do not come into the bedroom."

Happy wedding anniversary Bill & Frank💔 pic.twitter.com/HTChbctqhf — Ari Tata🌙 (@Ariichiiyoko) August 29, 2023

Now, why do we know that all this happened on Aug. 29, 2023? The Last of Us show has Joel and Ellie (Ramsey) appearing long after Bill and Frank took their last breaths. While we don’t know exactly how long it’s been since that date, we do know that Bill wrote one last letter to whoever finds the home after the lovebirds are gone. But even on his final day, Bill knew the only person smart enough to get to the house would be Joel, and he says so in the letter.

Joel and Ellie come into Bill’s home and find the letter on the dining room table. It is dated Aug. 29, 2023. Considering the letter references the plan for their death, it’s safe to assume Bill wrote this as one last act before retiring to bed for the last time. The letter adds extra insult to injury, as Bill tells Joel to use everything in his bunker and home to protect Tess, who just passed away one episode prior thanks to her own sacrifice.

“Now I know why today has been such a bad day”

Surprisingly, fans aren’t taking today very well. Many people on social media have been emotionally recalling the episode and its events, as canonically Bill and Frank die today. Everyone from E! News to PlayStation is giving fans the grim reminder of what happened today in an alternate timeline. Of course, many fans are trying to be optimistic, remembering this is also the day the happy couple gets married as well.

Normally we’re in support of sweet edits of our favorite couples, but this one is breaking our hearts beyond belief. To be reminded of how much they went through on what would normally be the happiest day of anyone’s life is extremely emotional. Damn you Craig and Neil!

We’re giving most dedicated to TikTok user @ivygrace211 however, who literally is pouring one out for Bill and Frank using the former’s favorite wine. Of course, we’re assuming she won’t be taking Bill’s advice about pairing a glass of it with 40 Vicodin.