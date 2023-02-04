In The Last of Us video game, Bill comes off as the antithesis of Joel Miller, but as we get to know him more, we realize that he is exactly what Joel is going to turn to in the future. In the live-action adaptation, Bill retains that sense of misanthropy, except for the fact that he now embodies what Joel could become if he let go of his resentment.

Since the pair have been consciously written to draw these deductions, we can undoubtedly find endless parallels in their respective post-apocalyptic journeys. Still, that doesn’t explain why Bill addressed that final letter to Joel, especially after Tess came off as the more amenable of the two.

A new letter circulating on social media now has fans wondering about that little development all over again. If it turns out to be the real thing — and there’s no way to confirm that with certainty — then perhaps it indirectly answers our burning question.

Indeed, as one user pointed out, the letter “J” looks a bit funny on the page, leading many to surmise that Bill originally wanted to address this letter to Tess, but changed it to Joel midway.

Maybe Bill addressed the letter to Tess because Frank wanted to say goodbye to her, then changed it after deciding to drink the pill wine. And we thought that scene couldn’t possibly get more tragic.

Bill encourages Joel to find someone to fight for, and who better than a daughter that he already lost? The story of Joel and Ellie will continue during this Sunday’s fourth episode, and we practically can’t wait to see that paternal love slowly manifesting as the two spend more time together.