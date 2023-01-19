All the changes between ‘The Last of Us’ game and HBO series

While HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation is being lauded for how faithful it has been to the Naughty Dog video game it is based on, it goes without saying that there were always going to be minor changes and additions to flesh out the show and its universe for a broader audience that may not have necessarily played the game.

The changes we’ve seen so far have worked for the betterment of the story of the franchise, with well-placed exposition and mild story changes to ground the story further into reality, as well as to better understand some of the motivations of our fan-favorite characters.

While we could fill a book with every single minuscule change in dialogue or storytelling, we’re going to unpack everything we’ve observed in broad strokes that wasn’t featured in the original story or has at least had some form of rework. We’ll work through the changes over the course of the story’s chronology, and we’ll be updating this article week by week as new episodes of The Last of Us come to HBO every Sunday. Without further ado, here’s everything that the show changed about from the game.

The cold opening

Image via HBO

HBO opted to establish The Last of Us universe by instilling a unique sense of fear in its audience through a 1960s talk show conversation about pandemics between medical professionals. One of the academics dismissed viruses as ever being an extinction-level event, however, foreshadowed that under the right circumstances, humanity could fall to a fungal infection, setting the foundations for one of the most plausible zombie viruses that could leap off the pages of works of fiction.

The day of the outbreak

Image via HBO

While the game only showed Sarah gifting Joel his watch on the couch in the evening, the HBO adaptation opted to flesh out Joel’s daughter a bit more to make the emotional gut punch of losing her all the more heartbreaking. It shows Sarah’s school day and interactions with her neighbors, peppered with tense hints about something being off with a lot of the people around her. Rather than being ambushed inside the Miller home, Sarah actually entered the house next door to discover her infected neighbor. The rest of the prologue plays out more or less exactly like the game, minus Tommy being jailed for having an altercation with someone who was presumably infected.

The Boston Quarantine Zone

Image via HBO

This section of the story becomes a little more fleshed out in the HBO adaptation, but remains largely unchanged. From the get-go, an additional scene was added, involving an infected child entering the quarantine zone, to underline FEDRA’s brutality. In the game, Robert owed Tess and Joel guns — whereas, in the show, their dispute is over a car battery so that Joel can travel across the country to go check on Tommy. We actually see Tess get jumped by Robert’s goons in the show, as well as Ellie being interrogated by the Fireflies before she meets Joel. Of course, there was also the addition of Joel and Tommy’s coded radio communication system using songs from various decades to give each other status reports.

We also see more of Joel’s life as a smuggler, seeing his interactions with a FEDRA guard to whom he was providing pills in exchange for ration credits. Finally, Joel, Ellie, and Tess come upon the same FEDRA guard just outside the Quarantine Zone. While it’s an innocuous display of gun violence in the video game, the moment has more weight added to it through the use of a flashback to Sarah dying in Joel’s arms, culminating in Joel beating the guard to death.