‘Red Dead Redemption’ fans giddy at the sight of this actor’s appearance in ‘The Last of Us’

The Last of Us episode six slowed down on the tense, moment-to-moment survivalism in favor of getting to know Joel and Ellie a little better and getting to the root of their motivations. However, it opened with our two protagonists gatecrashing an unsuspecting hermit couple’s home to ask for directions.

Marlon and Florence played a small part in the episode, but their refreshing candor left an impression on viewers, particularly for folks who recognized Marlon’s actor, Graham Greene, as the voice of Rains Fall in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Actor Graham Greene who played Marlon in episode 6 of #TheLastofUsHBO also played none other than Rains Fall in Red Dead Redemption 2. pic.twitter.com/MvdqrByqDk — Naughty Dog World (@NaughtyDogWorld) February 21, 2023

While Greene’s work in Rockstar’s epic western video game was extraordinary, it certainly wasn’t the first, and likely won’t be the last time he captures the hearts of his audience. For one thing, he was nominated for the Best Actor in A Supporting Role Academy Award back in 1991 for his role as Kicking Bird. He is also known for his appearances in The Green Mile, Wind River, and Maverick.

As far as The Last of Us is concerned, things ended amicably for all involved in the standoff which opened the sixth episode, titled “Kin,” but things certainly got off to an icy start, no thanks to the unforgiving nature of a post-apocalyptic world filled with all-around terrible people.

Still, after Marlon and Florence gave Joel some information he didn’t want to hear, Pascal’s character experienced a panic attack – kicking off a series of events that helped to humanize Joel in a way the game was never able to.