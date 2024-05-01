Falzzzy and daughter
Screenshots via Falzzzy/TikTok
Category:
Social Media

‘This will never not be funny’: Mom’s wedding photos ruined by young daughter flipping the bird in every single one

But what about the wedding photographer?
William Kennedy
William Kennedy
|
Published: May 1, 2024 03:31 pm

Your wedding can be one of the most important days of your life, and if you already have a child, it’s natural that a bride or groom might want the kid to be involved. Tiktoker Falzzzy chose to have her daughter in her wedding photos, but when Falzzzy got the pictures back, she was in for a surprise.

Recommended Videos

In her TikTok post, Falzzzy doesn’t specify how old her daughter was when the pictures were taken, but the young girl seems around 3 or 4 years old. Falzzy also calls her daughter a “sweet little girl” and adds that she doesn’t have “any issues with her” before she makes the big reveal.

That girl is “savage,” comments said

@falzzzy

Talk about a fail #weddingfail #photofails #funny #kids #greenscreen

♬ original sound – Falzzzy
via Falzzzy

According to Falzzzy, her daughter flipped the bird with an expression on her face that comments described as “savage” in every single wedding photo taken on Falzzzy’s big day, and no one noticed. Falzzzy seemed amused by the pictures and even somewhat proud of her daughter’s spunky personality.

The sentiment was echoed in comments on Falzzzy’s post. “Honestly, foster that attitude. The world needs more feral little girls in it! 😂🫶🏻,” one person wrote. “welp I’d be screenprinting this on every birthday cake until she got married and then I’d flip the bird in her wedding pic at least once 😂,” another added.

Some comments, however, wondered why the wedding photographer — who, after all, was paid to get pictures of the big day — didn’t notice the little girl’s extended middle finger. “Our son has autism so I asked her to please make sure that we work on getting good shots of him too,” Falzzzy explained in the comments.

Not all was lost on the wedding photos, according to Falzzzy: the wedding photographer edited out the middle finger in the finished product. “Guys of course she edited it out she sent me these before I got the photos she was the best photographer!💕” Falzzzy said.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Me and my baby are gonna die’: Pregnant woman survived fatal abduction and arson attempt by treacherous friend
TikTok screenshots via Angelique Cruz/Getty Image of house burning down
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
True Crime
True Crime
‘Me and my baby are gonna die’: Pregnant woman survived fatal abduction and arson attempt by treacherous friend
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 1, 2024
Read Article ‘How did you get up there?’: Woman freaks out when she wakes up to see dog is missing, only to find him on the roof
tiktok-dog-roof
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘How did you get up there?’: Woman freaks out when she wakes up to see dog is missing, only to find him on the roof
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 1, 2024
Read Article Here are the 9 best TikTok alternatives if it really does get banned
Category: Social Media
Social Media
Tech
Tech
Here are the 9 best TikTok alternatives if it really does get banned
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 1, 2024
Read Article The best memes of Drew Barrymore interviewing her guests and having no idea what personal space is
Drew Barrymore interview guests on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Social Media
Social Media
TV
TV
The best memes of Drew Barrymore interviewing her guests and having no idea what personal space is
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Apr 30, 2024
Read Article The Foghorn Leghorn Anime Meme Explained
Vegeta in Super Saiyan mode from Dragon Ball in a side by side picture of Foghorn Leghorn from Looney Tunes
Category: Anime
Anime
Social Media
Social Media
The Foghorn Leghorn Anime Meme Explained
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Apr 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Me and my baby are gonna die’: Pregnant woman survived fatal abduction and arson attempt by treacherous friend
TikTok screenshots via Angelique Cruz/Getty Image of house burning down
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
True Crime
True Crime
‘Me and my baby are gonna die’: Pregnant woman survived fatal abduction and arson attempt by treacherous friend
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 1, 2024
Read Article ‘How did you get up there?’: Woman freaks out when she wakes up to see dog is missing, only to find him on the roof
tiktok-dog-roof
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘How did you get up there?’: Woman freaks out when she wakes up to see dog is missing, only to find him on the roof
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 1, 2024
Read Article Here are the 9 best TikTok alternatives if it really does get banned
Category: Social Media
Social Media
Tech
Tech
Here are the 9 best TikTok alternatives if it really does get banned
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 1, 2024
Read Article The best memes of Drew Barrymore interviewing her guests and having no idea what personal space is
Drew Barrymore interview guests on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Social Media
Social Media
TV
TV
The best memes of Drew Barrymore interviewing her guests and having no idea what personal space is
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Apr 30, 2024
Read Article The Foghorn Leghorn Anime Meme Explained
Vegeta in Super Saiyan mode from Dragon Ball in a side by side picture of Foghorn Leghorn from Looney Tunes
Category: Anime
Anime
Social Media
Social Media
The Foghorn Leghorn Anime Meme Explained
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Apr 30, 2024
Author
William Kennedy
William Kennedy is a full-time freelance content writer and journalist in Eugene, OR. William covered true crime, among other topics for Grunge.com. He also writes about live music for the Eugene Weekly, where his beat also includes arts and culture, food, and current events. He lives with his wife, daughter, and two cats who all politely accommodate his obsession with Doctor Who and The New Yorker.