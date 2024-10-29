Is Tony Hinchcliffe married?

Tony Hinchcliffe is the “comedian” whose recent attempt at making jokes at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally caused widespread offense across the United States — to the extent that Trump’s campaign team felt compelled to issue a statement saying, “This joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign” (as per CBS New York).

Recommended Videos

The host of the podcast Kill Tony — who, amongst other things, described Puerto Rico as “a floating island of garbage” and joked about one of his Black “buddies” and how they “carved watermelons” together — has gone so far as to double down on his divisive gags, telling anyone offended to “change your tampon” on his X account.

Before his appearance at Trump’s rally, Hinchcliffe was hardly a household name, and most people knew little about his personal life. We now know his ethnicity and some information about his parents, but what about his love life? While rumors once circulated that he might be gay, that’s not the case. But is he married? If so, who is his wife?

In Tony Hinchcliffe married?

Image via charlottebabyjayne/Instagram

According to several sources, including Nomenly, Medium, and the International Business Times, Hinchcliffe is married to Charlotte Jane, a social media influencer, pin-up model, and entrepreneur. The couple wed in 2015, but Hinchcliffe announced the marriage to the world on his Instagram account in 2017.

Nomenly describes Charlotte as being born in November 1992 in Melbourne, Australia, making her almost 32 years old. She holds Australian and American citizenship and is 5 feet and 4 inches tall.

As a model, Charlotte has appeared on Maxim’s cover and in campaigns for numerous high-profile brands. As an entrepreneur, using the name “Baby Jane,” she sells various items on Depop, including accessories, jewelry, and clothing.

She’s the daughter of Bob Jane, a famous Australian motor racing driver who won the Armstrong race four times. Her mother was a beauty queen who met Bob at a beauty pageant in Bathurst, New South Wales when she was only 18 years old, and he was 40 years her senior.

The International Business Times suggests there have been rumors of Hinchcliffe and Charlotte splitting in recent years, with much of the speculation coming from social media posts in which Charlotte has been seen without her wedding ring. However, neither party has said anything official regarding a divorce or separation, so the rumors appear unfounded.

Hinchcliffe’s wife is very active on Instagram with the username @charlottebabyjayne, but her account appears to have been made private. Given recent events and the potential backlash she might inadvertently receive for her association with Hinchcliffe, can you blame her?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy