Is Tony Hinchcliffe gay? The rumors, explained

The world cannot go a single day without questioning celebrities’ sexualities, apparently. For people like Jamie Lee Curtis, Taylor Zakhar Perez, and Maya Hawke, being the subject of gay rumors has become somewhat of a routine, for varied reasons. Tony Hinchcliffe is just one more name to add to this ever-growing list.

Granted, speculation about the comedian’s sexuality isn’t something recent, but perhaps the fact that he’s a less-known celebrity has allowed the rumors to fly more under the radar. Still, they have been around for over a decade, and are unlikely to go away for good. That’s the thing about rumors, they never really do.

Why do people think Tony Hinchcliffe is gay?

Hot chicks treat me like I'm a gay guy. Gay guys treat me like I'm a hot chick. — Tony Hinchcliffe (@TonyHinchcliffe) May 28, 2011

In Hinchcliffe’s case, it seems like speculation about his sexuality started in 2011, when he posted something on X (then Twitter) that folks thought worthy of an eyebrow raise. The tweet was simple — a comment about how differently attractive women and gay men perceive and treat him — but it was enough to spark rumors. In fairness, the fact that Hinchcliffe sometimes jokes about the matter in his stand-up routines may have also had something to do with it.

That said, some people also choose to use the comedian’s mannerisms and voice as “evidence” that he’s not straight. Needless to say, these characteristics are not at all reliable ways to tell someone’s sexuality, as they’re simply based on harmful stereotypes. Thanks to all of this, though, the rumors about his sexuality have persisted throughout the years.

What is Tony Hinchcliffe’s sexuality?

Despite the rumors that have been circulating for years, there is no record of Hinchcliffe ever coming out as part of the LGBTQ+ community. Thus, all speculation should be taken with a grain of salt, as there is no way to know what someone’s sexuality is without them explicitly stating it. The thing with Hinchliffe, though, is that he has in fact mentioned his sexuality a few times in the past.

The comedian has mentioned casually being straight several times already, and it’s also worth mentioning that he has also been romantically linked to several women over the years. Hence, it seems as though to Hinchcliffe, the jokes about the subject as just that, jokes. If he labels himself as heterosexual, then there’s no reason for others to question his sexuality or press him about it.

Hopefully, this matter will finally be put to rest. By now, we should all be aware of the harmful consequences of pressing celebrities about their sexualities. Kit Connor is a perfect example of this, and his story should not be repeated.