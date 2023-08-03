What is Taylor Zakhar Perez’s sexuality?

Some dedicated fans may remember Taylor Zakhar Perez for his one-off appearance in the Nickelodeon show iCarly. It’s an iconic series, after all, but it happened so long ago that most folks currently know him best for his parts in romantic comedies. The Kissing Booth franchise is easily the most widely known entry on the actor’s repertoire, however, it’s another romantic film that is currently making waves.

Taylor Zakhar Perez will star as Alex Claremont-Diaz in Prime Video’s Red, White & Royal Blue, a queer rom-com based on Casey McQuiston’s book of the same name. While everyone is rightfully excited to feast their eyes on the upcoming film, it seems impossible for folks online to enjoy LGBTQ+ content without pondering over the sexualities of the people involved in said projects. Of course, one of those people is Perez, whose sexuality has been called into question recently.

Is Taylor Zakhar Perez queer?

Despite all the fan speculation seen online due to Perez’s portrayal of a bisexual character in Red, White & Royal Blue, the public has no idea what the actor’s sexuality is. Some folks believe he is queer, but because Perez has never commented on the subject publicly, there is really no way to know. All we have is conjecture.

Perhaps in the future, Perez will speak on the topic to lay all speculation to rest. Or maybe he won’t. It’s not like he owes anyone the information. We’ve all seen how harmful speculating about actors’ sexualities can be.

Let’s just put assumptions aside and enjoy Red, White & Royal Blue once it comes out on Prime Video. It’s shaping up to be a hit among LGBTQ+ audiences.