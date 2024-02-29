Is Travis Kelce going to Singapore?

Just as water is wet, interest in the ever-popular relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is just as high as it’s ever been. The 2024 Super Bowl definitely played a huge part in the uptick of intrigue in the dynamic duo — especially when Swift lovingly charged the football field after the game and personally congratulated her Tight End boyfriend with a hug and a kiss. Not only that, but Swifties and NFL fans were shocked to learn that the pop singer left her tour early just to be there for the game.

Following her quick exit from Tokyo to make the football game in Las Vegas on time, respective fans of the romantic duo quickly learned that the two are undoubtedly serious about maintaining their presence in each other’s lives, and more importantly, in their individual professional careers. Even in the face of nonsensical break-up rumors, it appears as though the couple are going strong and embracing their unwavering happiness together as a unit.

So with Swift’s continuation of her tour and recent landing in Singapore for several concerts, folks are now beginning to wonder if Kelce will return the Super Bowl favor and surprise Swift at the aforementioned concerts.

So, is Kelce going to Singapore?

Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images

With her international tour officially kickstarted, Swifites are hoping that Kelce will perform a romantic gesture and support the pop superstar during her various upcoming shows in Singapore. As of right now, there were no concrete reports that suggested Kelce arrived on the plane to Singapore with Swift, but that certainly doesn’t mean that the NFL athlete can’t arrive at some point in the next few days.

That being said, Kelce’s personal life has been pretty quiet since winning the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs, so there’s no way to tell for sure if Kelce will make a special appearance or not. But with his father, Ed Kelce, recently teasing that Travis expressed a desire to see Singapore, perhaps we’ll all be getting ready to witness a public reunion between the loving couple.

And seeing as a recent Reddit thread chock-full of Swifties uncovered that there were no new planned episodes of Kelce’s podcast for a while, it looks as though Kelce arriving in Singapore could actually be possible.