Once upon a time, we were all YouTube kids. I know, we have TikTok and Reels now, but YouTube was the blueprint. While the entertainment landscape will never revert to what it once was, some people like Troye Sivan take us back to simpler times.

Naturally, Sivan’s fame has expanded far beyond his YouTube origins, and even though his career began as a musician, a substantial portion of his audience came from YouTube. Nowadays we’ll find him in series like The Idol acting alongside Abel Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp, and his music is everywhere – whether in the form of songwriting, production, or his own discography.

While many fans who discovered him on YouTube are already familiar with his personal life, this new wave may not be as informed. So, if you’re one of the people who has been curious about Sivan’s romantic endeavors, keep on reading.

Is Troye Sivan gay, straight, or bisexual?

In 2013, Sivan posted an emotional video where he bravely opened up about his sexuality to the world. The singer confirmed that he is gay, and despite the very generic video setup of the time, his message was filled with genuine emotion and candor. He also shared that in 2010, he had come out to his parents, but he had longed to share that aspect of his life with his fans.

Over time, Sivan’s openness about his queerness became more evident through his music, as he grew more comfortable expressing his feelings through his lyrics – especially during a period in entertainment history when being queer was even more stigmatized. As for his romantic life, the 28-year-old actor was in a long-term relationship with model Jacob Bixenman, until they parted ways in 2020.

As of now, Sivan is queer, reportedly single, and (maybe) ready to mingle. But for the time being, his newest album “Something to Give Each Other” is likely taking up most of his time.