Is Zackary Arthur gay? The rumors, explained

From enthusiastic horror auteur Jordan Peele all the way to Wolverine hunk Hugh Jackman, it appears the latest trend fogging up Hollywood’s windows is asking whether or not a particular celebrity is gay. Hell, I might even have to wonder if I’m gay. Oh yeah, I am, but that’s a story for a different time.

As it turns out, the latest celebrity in the “are they gay?!” hotseat would be actor Zackary Arthur — the young up-and-coming star from the widely-popular horror television series Chucky. At just 17-years-old, Arthur has already made a monumental name for himself amongst a sea of young actors in the Hollywood bubble. From participating in full-length feature The 5th Wave to a minor role in medical extravaganza Grey’s Anatomy, it’s clear the young star is climbing up the ranks with a bang.

Alongside his acting prowess, Arthur has simultaneously made a big splash on social media and has become a celebrity which fans interact with often. Most posts on his Instagram currently depict various photo dumps, although Arthur has been known in the past to post workout videos and showcase his extensive training in the gym.

The Zackary Arthur gay rumors, explained

Rumors of Arthur’s sexuality undoubtedly began to catch wind once he made his first appearance as Jake Wheeler in Don Mancini’s Chucky series. When we first meet Jake in the first season of the gut-busting series, he’s coming to terms with his sexuality as gay and adapting around the struggles of high school. Of course, it certainly doesn’t help when a killer doll by the name of Chucky is trying to kill you, your family, and your friends, but Jake tries to make it all work.

As the series has progressed, Jake became close friends with fellow classmate Devon Evans, with the two eventually revealing their true feelings for one another and entering a relationship later on. Given that Arthur’s character in the show is openly gay, fans of the hit horror series have begun to wonder whether Arthur is gay in real life.

Much like actor Kit Connor from Netflix’s Heartstopper, Arthur has been consistently asked on platforms such as X if he’s gay or not. In the past, Arthur has insisted on his X account that he’s still figuring out his sexuality and has not openly confirmed to the public if he’s gay. In a different tweet which has since been deleted, Arthur simply answered with “nope” when asked if he would elaborate on his sexual orientation.

Being a young actor in Hollywood is undoubtedly hard, especially with a whirlwind of buzz and interest surrounding a particular star from a hit series. As of now, it appears as though Arthur is keeping a low profile on his personal life and understandably keeping personal information to himself. This doesn’t mean certain accusations will go away, of course, but sticking true to yourself is definitely a good way to shut down unwanted chatter.