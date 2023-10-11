Is Jordan Peele gay?

Jordan Peele is a familiar face in writers’ rooms, on movie screens, and on the red carpet. He is a man of many talents that are often publicly celebrated. Yet his off-camera life is a little more private and some wonder if there is a reason for that. While some celebrities seem to love the limelight, and happily give the world a behind-the-scenes look at their lives and loves, Jordan Peele seems to keep his private life exactly that – private. His Instagram is filled with posts about his work, passions, and many accomplishments. In fact, he isn’t even featured on it that much. So with all this hush, hush around his personal life, fans began to wonder if there was a reason, and then the gay rumors began. They were fueled by his close relationship with his costar and writer Keegan Michael Key and have been ongoing for years. So is it true? Here’s everything we found out.

Jordan Peele is an actor, writer, producer, and pretty much everything in between. He is known for his comedic television series with his friend and colleague Keegan Michael Key, under the title Key and Peele. In 2017 Peele wrote, directed, and produced the psychological thriller Get Out starring Daniel Kaluuya, which won multiple awards including an Academy Award for writing. Since then he has produced two more award winners titled Us and Nope. Basically, Peele is a busy guy, but many wondered if he was too busy to date or if there was another reason there wasn’t someone special in his life. Turns out – there was.

Is Jordan Peele really gay?

Jordan Peele’s sexuality rumors began around his close partnership with his former comedic partner Keegan Michael Key but then they really took on a life of their own. While both vehemently denied being gay or in a romantic partnership with each other, the media just wouldn’t let it go. In fact, when the two went in different directions prior to Peele producing Get Out, the duo was accused of having a “lovers quarrel” or some sort of romantic falling out. The two both laughed it off, repeating (for the 100th or so time) that that simply was not the case. The two told The List that their “I Do’s” were to comedy and that they went their separate ways simply to pursue other artistic ventures. The two ended their show on good terms and it did not lead to the end of their friendship. The comedic duo reported they are still friends, and “partners in laughs” but absolutely nothing more.

A cryptic comedic Tweet made by Peele in 2013 seemed to fuel the rumors once again. Many scrambled to see who he followed on the platform and if it was some clue to his sexuality.

If you want to know someone's sexual orientation, just identify the gender of the hottest dumbass they follow on Twitter. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) July 28, 2013

In 2013 Jordan Peele made an announcement about his love life that seemed to give a final answer to the burning media question of “Is he gay?”

Who is Chelsea Peretti?

In 2013 Peele revealed he was in a relationship with Chelsea Peretti. Peretti is an actress, comedian, stylist, and musician. She is very busy in the world of Hollywood so it’s no surprise these two supremely creative individuals would be drawn to each other. The pair announced their relationship and continued dating for two more years until announcing their engagement in 2015. Then in 2016, the pair eloped in Big Sur with only their pup as a witness.

The pair announced their elopement over Instagram to much fan celebration. Peele later confirmed the news in a funny bit with his former comedic partner Key on an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers. The duo joked people often struggled to tell them apart and for clarification purposes, Peele revealed “I’m married to Chelsea Peretti” and Key responded, “I’m just dating her.” Peele announced his nuptials in one of the most fitting ways possible.

Then in 2017, Peele announced the birth of his and Peretti’s first child – a son named Beaumont. So just in case there were any lingering rumors behind Peele’s sexual preferences, it seems they have been put to rest.

It is not unusual for rumors about celebrities’ sexuality to follow them throughout their careers and it seems Peele is no exception. Yet as he continues in a decade-long relationship with a woman, hopefully, all the rumors will finally cease (even though John Travolta was married for two decades, has two children, and still battles rumors about his sexuality. But, I digress).