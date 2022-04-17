On Wednesday, Feb. 9, a video showing Rashad and some men engaged in various sex acts was leaked and spread across the internet. Last night performing at Coachella, his first public appearance since the leak, Rashad used his performance to address the tape and speculation about his sexuality.

The opening of his set can be seen here:

The rapper stitched together a series of videos and audio from people (especially celebrity gossip bloggers) talking about the leak. The focus leaned heavily on the questions around his sexuality and basically said it’s nobody’s business but his.

People had a lot of love for him across the board:

It’s so good to know Isaiah Rashad is doing ok and out performing at Coachella, love that for him❤️ — ᕼᗩᗰIᒪTOᑎ🙇🏾‍♂️ (@_hamilton21) April 17, 2022

Fans were talking about how much they missed him:

❤Isaiah Rashad @isaiahrashad at #Coachella had me in all my feels! No words but just thank you Sun, we've missed you so very much! This set at Coachella was INSANE😍😭👏🏾🔥🌴 pic.twitter.com/cI2m3ngu3h — Rivkah (@XoRivkah) April 17, 2022

They continued to express the desire for him to be protected given all the turmoil that he’s been through:

Isaiah Rashad’s strength and energy is making me very emotional rn. May protection and love surround him!!! — Najma Sharif (@overdramatique) April 17, 2022



While the Tennessee native Rashad has been a big figure in the scene for a while, coming up through TDE, he has really been coming into his own of late. Last year he released an album called The House is Burning, which featured Lil Uzi Vert and SZA, to a wide critical appraisal.