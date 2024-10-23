‘It goes from bad to worse’: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘at war with themselves’ as they attempt to upstage each other

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at war with one another? That is what one royal expert seems to think after the couple have been seen engaging in more solo ventures in the past couple of months.

It’s no secret that the ex-royal couple have changed their strategy as of late. Earlier this month, Harry and Meghan supposedly had a discussion regarding how they would be moving forward. As a result, they came to the decision that solo engagements were the way to go. Of course, this was quite a surprise, as the couple have always come as a pair wherever they go. So naturally, people have began questioning if there was something unspoken going on behind the scenes.

Harry and Meghan are trying to “upstage” each other

According to an article from The Sun, a royal expert has claimed that the couple are “at war with themselves.” Kinsey Schofield believes that “[Meghan is] trying to upstage him [and Harry is] trying to upstage her, so it goes from bad to worse.” If this really is the case, and they really are trying to outdo each other in some way, then it would suggest their marriage could be on the rocks.

It is hard to deny the fact that Meghan and Harry are drifting, at least professionally. Last month, the prince jetted off on a whirlwind tour without his wife for three weeks and made numerous appearances in New York, London, and Lesotho. Meanwhile, Meghan was seen on her own at the L.A. Children’s Hospital gala earlier in October.

From the outside looking in, it does look like the two are competing for attention with their public appearances. On top of that, Meghan skipped out on Harry’s 40th birthday celebration, which only served to further fuel the fire that a rift is forming.

Could this be the end for Harry and Meghan?

If Schofield is privy to some insider knowledge, she doesn’t share it, so it’s difficult to know whether to believe her or not. She may be a royal expert, but is she a relationship expert? Just some food for thought. A source close to the Sussexes downplayed the significance of this professional separation, claiming: “It is normal for couples to not do everything together.”

That is certainly true, because have you ever tried living with someone and working with them too? Some can make it work, but it’s healthy to have alone time too. But then again, this sudden 180 is kind of suspicious, to go from being practically inseparable to whatever this is just doesn’t sit right. All this coupled with Meghan and Harry not really seeing each other on his birthday, and it starts to look like the writing’s on the wall. Maybe Harry and Meghan really are at war with each other, but there hasn’t been any evidence to confirm this just yet.

