‘It shows her dedication’: King Charles ‘very touched’ by Kate Middleton’s next move as their bond grows ‘ever stronger’

After spending a majority of the year out of the public eye, Kate Middleton is well and truly back on her Royal duties, and King Charles couldn’t be happier. The Princess of Wales is set to make an appearance at a major event today, welcoming the Emir of Qatar on his visit to the U.K.

Kate and her husband, Prince William, along with King Charles, welcomed the Emir and his wife earlier today. The Qatari royals were treated to lunch at Buckingham Palace before visiting the Houses of Parliament. Although Kate has already engaged in a number of Royal duties recently, including her appearance at the Cenotaph for the Remembrance Sunday service, her presence at such events is still big news. Her cancer treatment meant she was out of the public eye for quite a while, so her effort to attend such Royal engagements has not gone unnoticed, especially by the king himself.

Kate’s presence will likely warm the heart of King Charles, according to Royal experts. Former BBC Royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, claimed that it will be an important moment for both Charles and Kate as they both underwent treatment for cancer this year. Because of this, the bond between the princess and the king has strengthened.

“I’m sure the bond between Charles and Catherine has grown ever stronger during these long months of cancer treatment. They must sit down sometimes and compare notes and I think the King will be very touched that Catherine has chosen an important state occasion like this to make a high profile appearance,” Bond explained.

Kate has shown her dedication

Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage/Tim P. Whitby – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Not only will Kate Middleton’s latest appearance please the king, but it also “shows her dedication to the job she acquired on marriage, and to the monarchy.” Out of all the Royals, Kate is often viewed in the most favorable light by the public. And while her cancer treatment did result in her working a whole lot less during the first half of 2024, she was still voted fifth most hard-working Royal of the year, which reflects how highly the British public think of her.

Of course, the last month has seen Kate return with a vengeance, making back-to-back appearances and showing everyone that she is back to full health. As for Charles, the king is still undergoing treatment for his cancer which saw him take a short break from Royal duties in February and return in April.

Charles will likely relate to the struggle Kate went through, which will make him all the more appreciative of her effort to show up for the special occasion. The two have been through a lot and likely have had a lot to talk about this year, so it’s no surprise to hear Charles and Kate likely have formed a special connection.

