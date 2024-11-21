Kate Middleton endures shocking loss as she’s trumped in Royal Family poll by unexpected victor

A recent poll has named Princess Anne as the hardest working Royal this year, shockingly placing her above other key Royal family members such as Kate Middleton.

The results of the poll conducted by the Daily Express may sound a little surprising, especially when you take into account the fact that Princess Anne is 17th in line for the throne. Compared to other more well known names such as Kate, or her husband William, she is a relatively small fry. However, the Princess has been working tirelessly for the duration of the year, conducting an impressive 217 engagements so far.

Of course, the poll asked people who they thought was the hardest working, so even though Anne has done a lot of work, it still relied on the public recognizing and acknowledging that fact. There is often a renewed interest in which members of the Royal family have worked the hardest whenever we start approaching the end of the year. Out of those who answered, 73% voted for Princess Anne. 2023 also saw Princess Anne take the number one spot, clearly indicating that she is seen as a consistent hard worker in the family.

Who is Princess Anne?

The 74-year-old is the second child and only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II. She is Charles’s younger sister and is married to vice admiral Timothy Lawrence. As already mentioned, she is 17th in line for the throne, behind Kate Middleton who is second (after William). She’s even behind Prince Harry and his children, despite the fact that Harry has all but removed himself from the Royal family altogether.

This year also saw Princess Anne take time off during the summer after she was hit by a horse, resulting in a head injury and a concussion. However, she was able to successfully recover, I guess you could say she got back on the horse, and she was able to resume her Royal duties.

Where was Kate Middleton in the poll?

Despite the British public mostly having favorable views of Kate, it seems they don’t view her as a particularly hard working Royal, as she only received 2% of the votes, placing her in fifth place. Of course, if we look at the actual numbers, we can see that Kate has had a grand total of 11 engagements this year, which would actually put her in tenth place (if we weren’t going off of the public’s opinion.)

To be fair to Kate, she has been out of action for a large portion of the year after she announced back in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer. Had she been fit and healthy, there’s no doubt she would have placed higher.

For those curious, King Charles III received the second most number of votes and Prince William was third. Charles has completed 186 engagements this year while William completed 71. It seems nobody else in the family can even come close to the amount of work Princess Anne is currently doing. After all, that woman is a workaholic.

