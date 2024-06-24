The Royals aren’t having the best year. Every other week, there’s some unfortunate situation that’s happened to a member of the crown-wielding family. Even Princess Anne, whom we rarely hear about, is currently in the news — don’t worry, this is one Royal incident that’s got nothing to do with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

On June 24, 2024, Buckingham Palace reported that Anne, Princess Royal, had been hospitalized with minor injuries and a concussion, following an incident at her Gloucestershire estate. The 73-year-old is currently receiving treatment.

What happened to Princess Anne and is she okay?

BREAKING: Princess Anne is in hospital with head injuries after what is believed to have been a horse-related incident at her Gatcombe Park estate. Expected to make a full, speedy recovery.

Princess Anne’s proximity to horses seems to be the culprit, as she was involved in an accident at her home. While specific details of how the accident happened have not been disclosed, it is definitely suspected to involve the horses that were in the vicinity at the time. According to Britain’s Press Association, Princess Anne was walking within the protected perimeter of her Gatcombe Park estate when the incident occurred. Emergency services were subsequently called to the scene, where she received initial treatment before being transferred to Southmead Hospital in Bristol. Her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, accompanied her.

Her medical team stated that her head injuries are consistent with what could be an impact from a horse’s head or legs. They also made sure to report that the injuries the princess sustained were not serious and that she was conscious. Following her treatment, she was released from the hospital and is currently recovering at home. In a statement, Buckingham Palace explained the situation.

The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening. Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery. The king has been kept closely informed and joins the whole royal family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the princess for a speedy recovery.

Princess Anne is an Olympian medal-winning horsewoman who, just days before the incident, was seen handling a jittery horse with impressive skill during the Trooping the Colour ceremony. Her equestrian skills, honed over many years, helped her manage the situation without incident during the parade, which celebrates the official birthday of the British Monarch.

Will Princess Anne return to her Royal duties?

Princess Anne is very dedicated to her Royal duties. In addition to her active role in events, she has also been stepping up to support her brother, King Charles III, who recently revealed his cancer diagnosis. She has taken on additional responsibilities, including conducting investiture ceremonies in his stead while he undergoes treatment.

Due to this recent setback, Princess Anne’s duties for the days ahead have been postponed. Nonetheless, she is expected to resume her engagements once she has fully recovered.

