‘It sort of happened from there’: A haunting ‘realization’ left Prince William ‘torn’ between two choices when he decided to propose Kate Middleton

The path to Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s engagement reveals a deeply personal story of love, tradition, and careful consideration that would shape the future of the British monarchy. That’s due to William being torn between tradition and personal anxieties before dropping to his knee and asking the fateful question.

William and Kate’s journey began in the halls of St Andrews University in 2001. Their relationship developed slowly and deliberately over eight years, with both parties aware of the magnitude of their potential union. William was particularly mindful of the challenges that come with marrying into the royal family, having witnessed firsthand the pressures his mother, Princess Diana, faced. “I wanted to give her a chance to see in and to back out if she needed to before it all got too much,” William explained in their official engagement interview with ITV, demonstrating his commitment to protecting Kate from the overwhelming aspects of royal life.

The decision to propose came with its own set of anxieties for the future king. In a candid moment during the interview, William revealed he was “torn” about following the traditional protocol of asking the bride’s father for permission first. “The realization that he might actually say ‘no’ dawned upon me,” he admitted, showcasing a surprisingly relatable moment of vulnerability. This led to his strategic decision: “So I thought if I ask Kate first, then he can’t really say no. So I did it that way round,” he shared.

A proposal fit for a future queen

The actual proposal took place on October 20, 2010, in Kenya, at the romantic Lake Rutundu lodge. William had been carrying his mother’s iconic sapphire ring in his rucksack for three weeks, waiting for the perfect moment. The choice of location was deeply significant. As William later explained in their engagement interview:

The African continent holds a very special place in my heart. It is the place my father took my brother and me shortly after our mother died. And when deciding where best to propose to Catherine, I could think of no more fitting place than Kenya to get down on one knee.

The romantic setting clearly made an impression on Kate, who left a touching note for the lodge’s staff expressing her appreciation for the “fires and candlelight.” Despite their previous discussions about marriage, Kate maintained in the interview that the proposal came as a “total shock,” adding another layer of charm to their story. The ring itself carried profound meaning, being Princess Diana’s engagement ring. William’s choice to use it was deeply personal. As he put it, “It’s my mother’s engagement ring, so I thought it was quite nice because, obviously, she’s not going to be around to share any of the fun and excitement of it all. This was my way of keeping her close to it all.”

After securing Kate’s “yes,” William approached Michael Middleton, and as he put it in their engagement interview, “it sort of happened from there.” The couple kept their engagement private for several weeks before making the official announcement on November 16, 2010. Their subsequent wedding at Westminster Abbey in April 2011 was a magnificent celebration, where Michael Middleton proudly walked his daughter down the aisle, marking the beginning of Kate’s journey as a future queen.

