‘It’s a little embarrassing’: Noah Schnapp reveals which reality show he’s watching while ‘waiting for the strike to end’

Now that all of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA aren’t working, what are they doing in the meantime. Let’s be honest they’re probably watching Netflix. Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp recently revealed what he was watching, and he was a little bit embarrassed by it.

Schnapp appeared on the Variety video segment This or That and answered some questions about his life, and some other random stuff (like dating). So what is it? Does he prefer to watch TV or is he more into watching movies?

“I don’t know I get in like phases. I’ll either be watching a TV show in a series and be totally hooked and obsessed with that or I’m not watching a show and I just love watching movies. I go in waves.”

So what’s the show that’s “a little embarrassing?” This is one I did not see coming:

“Currently I’m watching Dance Moms. Just like a reality show just to keep me busy while just waiting for the strike to end.”

If you are one of the uninformed (lucky you), Dance Moms is a Lifetime reality show that lasted from 2011 to 2019. It followed an elite group of young dancers as they traveled around doing competitions and their mothers, who could sometimes have some pretty wild behaviors when it came to protecting or pushing for their kids. Famous Sia muse Maddie Ziegler was discovered on the show.

Schnapp, who came out on TikTok in July of last year, was also asked if he would prefer to ask someone out or be asked out.

“Probably ask them out?” he said hesitantly. What does he look for in a partner?

“Someone who’s so funny and can make me laugh that’s like the number one important thing.” Check out the whole exchange below.