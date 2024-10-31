‘It’s a worsening situation that he refuses to accept’: Desperate Tom Cruise resorts to an extreme treatment to keep his youthful looks

At 62 years old, Tom Cruise still has some of that boyish charm we first saw in the 1983 film Risky Business. He has maintained that youthful glow for years and in his desperation to keep it that way, he has reportedly subjected himself to an extreme procedure to slow down the aging process.

The Eyes Wide Shut actor is said to be especially worried about his droopy eye bags. But he is “terrified” of cosmetic surgery, following an unfortunate incident with fillers that left him humiliated.

“He hates the idea of going under the knife because he’s terrified that it could leave him looking like a caricature of himself,” a source told In Touch Weekly, adding that he still has not forgotten the humiliation he faced because of “that chipmunk cheek nightmare when he got talked into getting filler in his face, and it took months to go down.”

But no mission is impossible for the Top Gun star. He is reportedly now exploring other methods to reverse the signs of aging after several failed surgeries in his career. The reality that he is aging has pushed him to try every non-invasive method there is to help with his eyebags, yet none have worked so far.

“But he’s tried every possible non-invasive procedure to get rid of his under-eye bags and nothing has really helped,” the insider said adding that in his quest to remain youthful looking, he has dived into more extreme methods that have his friends worried. In particular, he swears by cold therapy as he believes that “cold exposure is the fountain of youth and thinks people are living in the dark ages if they don’t embrace the latest methods for increasing longevity.”

The insider claimed that Cruise has immersed himself in freezing or near-freezing waters for a few minutes at a time as it allegedly reduces inflammation, tightens the skin, supports fat loss, and combats chronic illnesses. Forget ice baths, which he has reportedly done for a “number of years.” He has stepped up the game and got himself a cryotherapy chamber at home so he can just go and freeze himself anytime he wants.

“So that he can literally freeze himself every day as a way to boost his metabolism and slow down the aging process. He’s convinced that it gives him an edge, and says it’s better than drinking ten cups of coffee in the morning,” the source shared.

Is he reliving his Vanilla Sky moment in real life? Unfortunately, no amount of freezing can help the deep bags under his eyes — a great insecurity that he finds to be a “nightmare because his face is his moneymaker” so “he needs to look good on camera.” The source added that “everyone is telling him to bite the bullet and just get them fixed. It’s a quick surgery and pretty well everyone these days does it, but Tom is still holding out.”

Cruise is reportedly still “frantically looking into other, less invasive ways of fixing his under-eye bags. He spends a fortune on serums and topical treatments, and he’s always trying out the latest gadgets but so far nothing is working and he’s fixated on it.”

But the hard truth is Cruise is aging and no amount of freezing can prevent that. Another insider pointed out that his skin is “starting to sag a lot more and his limbs are starting to creak. It’s a declining situation that he refuses to accept.” Does this mean fewer action movies for him from now on?

