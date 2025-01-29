‘It’s giving royalty’: Yep, Megan Thee Stallion just won Paris Fashion Week with a Gaurav Gupta head-to-toe chains moment

Paris Fashion Week is not a competition, but if it were, Megan Thee Stallion would have just won gold. The rapper joined the celebrity fold in the City of Love on Wednesday for the Gaurav Gupta show and proceeded to floor every jaw in her wake.

She wore the brand’s Chakric Drape Chain Gown over a brown bodysuit, completed with an equally striking headpiece. The outfit, which contains countless metallic chains, beads, coins, and multiple other intricate details, took 200 hours to make, per News18. It’s evocative of tribal India, says Gupta, who calls the rapper “a cosmic force.” “Her willingness to explore and push boundaries made the collaboration a monumental moment,” he added.

Photo by Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images

Among the nuances of the piece is the placement of six Chakra motifs, including the shape of the headpiece, which were aligned with the human body’s energy fields, according to Hindu customs. We’re also obsessed with Megan’s “backward” silver chrome nails, by her nail artist Tahvya Krok, which lend the look an alien sci-fi kind of aura. Past meets future — and the rapper definitely understood the assignment.

Image via Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram

Megan was one of the biggest names in the front row of the brand’s fashion show, as she’s been working with the designer for years now. According to Vogue Business, Delhi-based Indian couturier Gupta was connected to a number of celebrities — including Megan, Beyoncé, Cardi B, and Lizzo — though the luxury communications consultancy Maison Bose. The latter itself being founded by Indian fashion entrepreneur Hema Bose, who wanted to shine the spotlight on creators from South Asia and the Middle East.

Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Megan’s stylist, Eric Archibald, said Gupta’s “incredible attention to detail is what drew [him] to the brand.” He had previously chosen one of his gowns for Megan’s 2022 Oscars appearance. That one was less tribal and more mythical sea creature. Regardless, the designer’s signature style always combines India’s rich cultural heritage with avant-garde fashion silhouettes.

Fans of Megan were completely taken by the look, comparing her to “royalty” and calling her a “goddess.” They also obsessed over each detail — headpiece, nails and all. “The dress… the nails… the moment,” said on X user. “Megan, you have outdone yourself,” added another. “DAAMMNNNNNNNNNN she looks ethereal like she just jumped out of a fantasy book,” gushed a fourth.

She look like a mermaid goddess and I love its ❤️ it giving royalty 👸🏾 https://t.co/ate5ohrzWF — nika 🐍 🐎🦋 (@nika_lilbit) January 29, 2025 the dress .. the nails .. the moment 😩😍 https://t.co/RcFPm4QVQA — CB / MTS Stan ✨ (@x3DEEPx) January 29, 2025

Thee Year of the Snake 🐍



This look…. Is sickening!!!! From the snake motif headpiece down to the details of her nails and dress…. Her body armor ugh



Megan you have outdone yourself 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/VzFvjWT5ZY — Moodyboy😨🫠🎆 (@Stallioncowboy_) January 29, 2025 DAAMMNNNNNNNNNN she looks ethereal like she just jumped out of a fantasy book — Tutu💞✂️ (@EKoya26) January 29, 2025

Megan had previously attended the Giambattista Valli show on Monday, which she called her “first couture moment.” Well, if they’re anything like her Gaurav Gupta stunner, it should become a regular occurence.

