‘The way y’all hate & blame that girl for everythin’: Megan Thee Stallion retells her story ‘In Her Words’ and finds herself an army of warriors

Megan Thee Stallion‘s highly anticipated documentary In Her Words has arrived on Prime Video, offering a candid glimpse into the rapper’s personal struggles and triumphs. Notably, the film pays homage to the rapper’s love of anime and uses anime-style drawings to illustrate traumatic events from her life, including childhood bullying and the devastating loss of her mother to an undiagnosed brain tumor.

Recommended Videos

In a recent interview with People magazine, Megan revealed that the nearly two-hour film captures her journey through some of her darkest moments. “I was such in a dark place, people couldn’t even ask me how I was doing without me bursting into tears,” she shared, hoping her story might inspire others facing similar challenges.

One of the film’s most memorable parts follows Megan’s first visit to her mother’s grave in May 2022, more than three years after her passing. The emotional scene, captured during a trip to Houston, shows the rapper leaving flowers and sharing a deeply personal moment of grief.

The new Megan Thee Stallion documentary has everyone in shambles

just watched megan thee stallion’s documentary & that shit had me BAWLING at multiple parts. the way y’all hate & blame that girl for everything is so sick and evil.. — S. (@shanteevv) October 31, 2024

Fans also get insight into Megan’s early career, featuring footage of her performing at nearly empty venues with the same electric energy she’s now known for in sold-out arenas. These glimpses into her journey from aspiring artist to superstar demonstrate her unwavering dedication to her craft.

Following a particularly tough period, including a home break-in after her Saturday Night Live performance in Nov. 2022, Megan checked into a wellness center. What was intended to be a two-week stay was extended to a month as she underwent various forms of therapy. “I just feel like a new b****,” she reflected in the documentary.

the deal is: i would fight for megan thee stallion, i would go to war for her, her documentary has made me a warrior for her — ashley ray🍦stream ice cream money (@theashleyray) November 1, 2024

The film addresses her mental health journey head-on, which has since inspired her to partner with the California Department of Public Health for their Never a Bother campaign, aimed at youth suicide prevention. “If I could help somebody be directed toward resources, I definitely want to do it because I know how it feels,” she explained.

Recent months have brought additional challenges for the rapper, including a highly publicized feud with Nicki Minaj and a lawsuit filed by former photographer Emilio Garcia. However, In Her Words focuses mostly on her personal growth and resilience in the face of adversity.

And of course, the film also touches on sensitive topics surrounding her infamous shooting incident, which has garnered significant attention. Megan shows everyone just how resilient she really is because, despite everything, she stays committed to reclaiming her narrative and mental well-being.

Megan thee stallion mom being the one that was recording her car freestyle videos before she went mainstream is making me want to cry 🥹 — Kayla “KB” Bryant (@kayxbryant) November 1, 2024

For fans struggling with their own mental health challenges, Megan emphasizes the importance of seeking help, highlighting resources such as 988 and Teen Line for those needing support. Through her vulnerability and openness, she continues to advocate for mental health awareness while building an impressive legacy in the music industry.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. A list of international crisis resources can be found here

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy