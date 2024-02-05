Why was security tightened at Megan Thee Stallion’s mom’s grave?

Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion, two of the biggest names in hip-hop music, kicked off 2024 with a war of words, and as a result, heightened security was called for at Megan Thee Stallion’s mother’s grave.

In brief, Minaj and Megan — born Megan Pete — were once tight, but over the years, their relationship soured, culminating in two diss tracks from each artist released in early 2024, according to the New York Post. First, Megan Thee Stallion’s song “HISS” referenced Megan’s Law, which mandates the public release of information about registered sex offenders. In 2020, Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, received three years probation after failing to register as a sex offender in California, stemming from a 1995 rape conviction.

Minaj shot back at Megan with “Big Foot,” a song that seems to refer to the 2020 incident in which rapper Torey Lanez shot Minaj in the foot. The Minaj track also included the lyric, “Lyin’ on your dead mama, on-on your dead mama,” which many interpreted to mean Megan’s late mother, Holly Thomas. Thomas died from brain cancer in 2019, and is buried at a Houston cemetery.

Minaj also mentioned Megan’s mom on social media

Putting Megan Thee Stallion’s mom front and center in the feud, Nicki Minaj also wrote a since-deleted post aimed at Megan on X, alluding to Megan’s mom. According to TMZ, Minaj also said on the streaming platform Stationhead: “You better go conjure up your mother and apologize. That’s disgusting,” referring to Megan Thee Stallion’s track, “HISS.”

Megan’s mom’s grave location leaked online

Amid the beef between the two rappers, their sizable fandoms naturally picked sides, and Barbz — as Nick Minaj fans are called — doxxed the location of Mega Thee Stallion’s mom’s gravesite, calling for vandalism. Once Houston authorities were notified, security was heightened at the cemetery, but as of this writing, no incidents have been reported.

Megan Thee Stallion’s been pretty open about how much her mom meant to her and influenced her career in music. So, in our view, bringing a dead mother into the war of words has gone too far. Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion have not publically commented on the Thomas grave controversy.