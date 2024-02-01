How did Megan’s Law get its name?

Warning: The following article mentions sexual abuse, murder, and rape. Please read with caution.

The ever-growing beef between two of the most accomplished female rappers in the rap game today is at an all-time high and is set to absolutely combust. We’re speaking about the feud between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion, of course — both of whom have dropped individual diss tracks over the last few days. And with all of the lyrics outlined in each rapper’s disses, the inclusion of Megan’s Law is one that folks are seemingly asking about the most.

Now, many have argued that Megan’s “HISS” diss track is not necessarily aimed at Minaj, seeing as Megan never flat-out states Minaj’s name or publicly acknowledges that the diss is about her. That being said, the mention of Megan’s Law in the track is believed to be aimed at Minaj due to her husband Kenneth Petty, who is a convicted sex offender. As a result, Minaj took the diss track undoubtedly to heart, prompting the acclaimed rapper to release “Big Foot” just a few days ago. In the song, Minaj also mentions Megan’s Law, along with several other bars that rhyme other words with the law itself.

Amidst the chaos and reactions to both tracks from each rapper, questions are quickly being asked about the concept of Megan’s Law, and where exactly its information stems from.

What is Megan’s Law, and how did the law get its name?

Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic and by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

One of the most significant federal laws in the United States, Megan’s Law specifically requires law enforcement to make information about registered sex offenders available to the public. The federal law has become a common discussion over the years and necessary in the protection of children — with the law first being created in response to the murder of Megan Kanka back in the ‘90s. Kanka, who was just 7-years-old at the time of her death, was tragically raped and murdered by her neighbor, Jesse Timmendequas.

With the information about Kanka’s murder going public, the federal law was eventually passed in the United States. So in regards to Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj both mentioning the law, most think Megan’s inclusion of the law in her lyrics was to take aim at Minaj’s husband, Kenny Petty. In retaliation, Minaj turned the lyrics around on Megan, as a way of mocking Megan’s inclusion of the law in her song lyrics.