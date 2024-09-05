Megan Thee Stallion still doesn’t “know what the problem is”with Nicki Minaj and the Barbs have a lot to say

Megan Thee Stallion has addressed her much-discussed beef with Nicki Minaj for the first time, saying she still doesn’t “know what the problem” was that began it all.

Recommended Videos

As a refresher, the two rappers were embroiled in a tenuous feud in January of this year, following a supposed swipe directed Minaj’s way in the Megan Thee Stallion song, “Hiss”. That track included a lyric about “Megan’s Law”, which is the name of a law requiring authorities to release information about registered sex offenders to the public. Are you following?

Since Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, is himself a registered sex offender, many took Megan’s lyric as a swipe against her fellow rapper, whom she had previously collaborated with on the song “Hot Girl Summer”. Minaj responded by firing off hundreds of tweets, some which took aim at Megan’s deceased mother.

Then, Minaj dropped the diss track “Big Foot”, a reference to Megan being shot in the foot by her ex-boyfriend, Tory Lanez. The release of that song was followed by relative calmness between the pair, but now Megan has addressed the months-old beef (at this point, it’s at risk of salmonella) for the first time in an interview with Billboard.

“I still to this day don’t know what the problem is,” Megan said, confirming earlier speculation that the Megan’s Law lyric was not even in reference to Minaj. “I don’t even know what could be reconciled because I, to this day, don’t know what the problem is.”

The rapper was also asked about another headline-grabbing music beef that happened this year in the form of Kendrick Lamar and Drake, which incidentally also involved accusations of sex offences. Megan said she would be “glad” if it was her and Minaj’s beef that prompted Lamar and Drake’s, since she “would like to think I start things.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Megan took Minaj’s diss track as somewhat of a compliment, saying it “makes me feel good” when she’s top of mind for other artists. “If people feel like I’m somebody to aim at, then I must be pretty high up if you’re reaching up at me,” Megan said.

“That makes me feel like I could rap because if I wasn’t the shit, y’all wouldn’t be worried about me.” Naturally, Minaj’s fans had much to say about Megan’s response, and since that fanbase is perhaps even more diehard than the Swifties (that’s saying something), the reactions weren’t all that pretty.

She's the definition of a pathological liar. — SNS 🇺🇸 (@Snshores) September 4, 2024

“[Megan] knows damn well what she did,” one Minaj fan — or barb, as they’re known collectively — wrote, with another adding that she’s the “definition of a pathological liar.” Others urged Megan to “listen to Big Foot”, and said it “must suck to always be asked about the queen.”

It’s been all over the internet and she says she doesn’t know… Oh Megan — ⸉ᴳAbhay⸆⸉ (@SGxTS_abhay) September 4, 2024

In any case, I sincerely hope for both their sakes that this beef doesn’t get any older, because playing with contaminated meat is no joke.

.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy