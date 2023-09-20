How long is Tory Lanez’s prison sentence?

Let's put it this way: Lanez will miss the next few Olympics.

Last month, it was reported that 31-year-old rapper Tory Lanez was slapped with a hefty prison sentence for allegedly shooting at Megan Thee Stallion‘s feet during an argument in 2020.

This week, Lanez — whose real name is Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson — was transferred from the L.A. County Jail to North Kern State Prison in Delano, California, which is about 145 miles from Los Angeles.

Per TMZ, the North Kern facility offers various jobs for prisoners with wages ranging from $.08 an hour for unskilled labor and up to $.30 an hour for skilled labor, so at least Lanez will have something to occupy his time — the rapper has been sentenced to 10 years of incarceration.

What are the details of the crime?

The incident happened in Hollywood several years back, where an argument between Lanez and Stallion in an SUV allegedly spilled out into the street. According to reports, Lanez discharged a firearm at Stallion’s feet while telling her to “dance, b****.”

Stallion, whose real name is Jovon Ruth Pete, was reportedly injured when bullet fragments hit her foot, and she ultimately required surgery. Although Lanez allegedly offered Stallion $1 million to keep quiet about the incident, he still maintained his innocence throughout the trial.

However, a jury charged him with three felonies in Dec. 2022, including carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; discharging a firearm with gross negligence; and assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

At his sentencing hearing, Lanez apologized and took full responsibility, saying he’s “just trying to be a better person.” Then, a few days later, he posted to Instagram that he was “in no way apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of.” Uh-huh.

Besides allegedly offering Stallion hush money, Lanez also wrote a whole album about the incident that creates a very confusing narrative. His lyrics even accuse Stallion’s team of trying to pay him off. Pay him off for what? So he won’t shoot her again?

He also wrote lyrics suggesting that Stallion wasn’t actually shot in the foot because a bullet would have hit some bones or tendons. Firstly, “bullet fragments” were what injured Stallion, rather than a pristine slug. (Sounds like the bullets were fired into pavement as Stallion was walking.) Secondly, Lanez’s theory would require a very elaborate prank on the part of whatever hospital claimed to have operated on her foot. Unfortunately, California’s medical system is overwhelmed enough without having to manage a conspiracy against a rapper that it doesn’t care about.

Anyway, Lanez has plenty of time to write new bars from behind… you know what? That one’s too easy. We just hope he can come to terms with whatever he did and will deliver on his pledge in court to become a better guy.