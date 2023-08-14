After sentencing, Tory Lanez segregated from rest of L.A. County Jail

Now that Tory Lanez has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting at rapper Megan Thee Stallion during an argument and awaits a long-term prison to complete his sentence, he’s been separated from the general population at the L.A. County Jail.

TMZ is reporting that the “Say It” rapper is segregated and only allowed to leave his cell for a few hours each day. He also only gets 3 hours of fresh air a week.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, will be moved “within the next month” to a more permanent facility in California. Guards check on Lanez every thirty minutes and he’s allowed to get whatever he wants from the commissary.

Everything he buys and all his commissary will go with him to wherever he ends up. Last week, the rapper posted a defiant message to Instagram, pledging that he’ll bounce back after he finishes his sentence.

“I have never let a hard time intimidate me. I will never never let no jail time eliminate me. Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will.”

He’s going to jail! For 10 years! Still, he maintains that masculine bravado. Will he apologize?

“In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something I did not do.”

For the record, he reportedly offered Megan Thee Stallion $1 million to keep quiet about this thing he “did not do” (via Insider).

We’ll keep you posted when we find out where he’s headed.