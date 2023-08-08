Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison for Megan Thee Stallion shooting

He faced up to 23 years. Prosecutors argued for probation and rehab.

It’s a bad day for Tory Lanez. The 31-year-old rapper, whose real name is Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting at rapper Megan Thee Stallion‘s feet and telling her to “dance, b***h!”

The incident happened at a Los Angeles party at Kylie Jenner’s house in 2020. Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Jovon Ruth Pete, was injured when bullet fragments hit her foot, an injury that required surgery.

Lanez pleaded innocence, but a jury charged him with three felony charges in December. Those are carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, discharging a firearm with gross negligence, and assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

In court during the sentencing, Lanez apologized and took responsibility for the shooting, per NBC News.

“If I could change it, I would but I can’t,” he said. “Everything I did that night, I take full responsibility,” he added. “I truly am just trying to be a better person.”

When asking for a 13-year-sentence, prosecutors cited how Lanez posted on social media about the trial, which led to his fans attacking Megan. The charges carried a maximum sentence of 22 years.

Lanez’s lawyers said he had a troubled upbringing and an alcohol abuse disorder, and that he should get probation and then be sent to a court-mandated rehab. Prosecutors didn’t buy it.

“This case has nothing to do with mental illness,” prosecutor Alex Bott said. “He shot Meghan because she bruised his ego.”

Megan initially told police she cut her feet on glass because she said she didn’t want them to make the situation more dangerous. She explained her rationale in an interview on CBS Mornings with Gayle King.

“You think I’m about to tell the police that we … us Black people got a gun in the car?” she said. “You want me to tell the law that we got a gun in the car so they can shoot all of us up?”

Lanez tried to get out of dodge a few times. He offered Megan $1 million to not tell anyone about the shooting, then he wrote a whole album defending his actions.

We’ll keep you posted.