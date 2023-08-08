Tory Lanez’ sentencing for Megan Thee Stallion shooting has been delayed

The sentencing of rapper Tory Lanez for the shooting of fellow musician Megan Thee Stallion, which occurred back in July 2020, was due to happen on Monday, Aug. 7 has been delayed. The incident left Megan Thee Stallion with bullet fragments in her foot which required surgery to remove. Lanez was found guilty of three gun-related incidents in December, but has yet to receive his sentence.

The shooting occurred after the two attended a small pool party held by Kendall Jenner, and on the ride home, which included Kelsey Harris and Lanez’s security guard, an argument broke out which resulted in Megan Thee Stallion exiting the car after it pulled over. As she left, prosecutors claim that Lanez pulled out a handgun and fired it at the ground near her feet resulting in the injury. The whole event took over social media, with Megan Thee Stallion eventually confirming the event in August of 2020 via Instagram Live.

Since then, there has been a whole host of campaigns against one another with Lanez maintaining his innocence and claiming that Megan Thee Stallion is lying and that her management team is trying to frame him. It took the jury one day of deliberation before he was convicted of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Lanez has been awaiting sentencing since Dec. 2022, since his guilty verdict. His defense has asked for probation so that Lanez may enter a rehab program for his alcohol abuse disorder, whilst the prosecution has asked that Lanez be jailed for 13 years, with sentencing due to have taken place on Monday but, according to the BBC, it is instead being moved to 10:30 CA, Tuesday.