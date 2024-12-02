Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Queen Camilla (wearing Queen Mary's 'Girls of Great Britain and Ireland tiara') attends a dinner at Mansion House in honour of her and King Charles III's Coronation and to recognise the work of the City of London's civic institutions and Livery Companies on October 18, 2023 in London, England. On arrival The King participated in a ceremony that traditionally takes place during the first visit of a new Sovereign to the City of London, which began in 1689 with King William III, during which he was presented with The Pearl Sword before returning it confirming the Lord Mayor's authority in the Square Mile when the Monarch is not present.
Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
News

‘It’s not easy’: Queen Camilla has yet to win over two Royal Family members, and no prizes for guessing who

The not-so-wicked stepmother.
Ewan Selmes
Ewan Selmes
|

Published: Dec 2, 2024 08:30 am

Queen Camilla has come a long way from where she started. Once a secret mistress, then a hated family-wrecker with rock-bottom approval ratings, Camilla now sits upon the throne next to her husband King Charles, a respected part of the institution of the monarchy. Forget about “tampongate” — there are many who believe Camilla and Charles have completely rehabilitated their relationship.

Recommended Videos

For many, Camilla is a natural queen. Within the family she seems to be enjoying something of a renaissance, with a friendship blossoming between Camilla and Anne, the Princess Royal. As part of her official duties as Queen Consort, Camilla has attended events alone and with the rest of the family. It feels fair to say that she’s well and truly settled in to her dual roles as queen and stepmother.

Unfortunately for Camilla, she hasn’t won over everyone she needs on her side. Speaking in an exclusive interview to OK!, Royal Family expert Jennie Bond states that although Camilla “is loved or at least well-liked” by most of the family, she has yet to win over Harry and Meghan. This is unsurprising, as Harry is reportedly not fond of Camilla and hasn’t been for quite some time.

He’s come under fire for “savage” claims about his stepmother before, calling her “dangerous” and suggesting that she uses her PR team to boost her reputation at the expense of others in the family. It’s notable that some sources within the Palace have suggested that many of Harry’s claims are untrue, although as with any PR war, it’s best to take the claims of all sides with a pinch of salt.

It’s worth remembering that the Royal Family is the ultimate PR exercise. It exists in the way it does in the modern era precisely because the institution uses every tool at its disposal to remain relevant and popular. This goes for Harry and Meghan just as much as it goes for Camilla and Charles, William and Kate, or anyone else. Often, even the most “candid” of statements are anything but, having been carefully crafted to portray a particular attitude or evoke a specific feeling. Although usually they don’t brief against each other, because that’s contrary to the point — Charles’s feud with Andrew notwithstanding.

Even so, Camilla’s rising star gives reason for Harry to be worried. Already pushed to the very edge of the family, uninvited to the traditional family Christmas and reportedly unable to call his own father, further comments about Camilla are unlikely to be well received. Certainly not by King Charles, whose love for Camilla persisted throughout his marriage to Diana over the course of a long affair. More than this, Harry has struggled with his professional image since putting aside his royal duties, and with Camilla enjoying a surge in her own popularity, continuing the feud seems like it would only hurt Harry.

“It’s not easy being a second wife, a stepmother, a step grandmother,” Jennie Bond said of Camilla’s domestic role, adding, “Camilla has done it all.” Of course, no one can be all things to all people, and it may be that whatever transpired between Harry and Camilla behind closed doors is just too much for the prince to let go.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Ewan Selmes
Ewan Selmes
Ewan Selmes is an entertainment journalist with several years in the industry, writing about video games, books, movies and TV, along with celebrities and politics. When not writing, Ewan enjoys taking long walks with his dog and playing RPG or strategy games.
twitter