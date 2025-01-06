‘It’s really good’: Andrew Garfield dishes on reality TV obsession and which shows he can’t resist

We all secretly love binging on reality shows, and Andrew Garfield is fully on board, sharing his favorite guilty pleasures. The 41-year-old English actor recently sat down with W Magazine to discuss his movie with Florence Pugh, We Live in Time, as well as other interesting topics.

Amid the conversation, interviewer Lynn Hirshberg asked Garfield what his favorite reality show was, and boy did he get excited. He said his favorite show at the moment is the British version of The Traitors, which is based on the Dutch series De Verraders. The U.S. version, hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming, is gearing up for its third season, while the British version just began its third season on Jan. 1.

The show follows a group of contestants working together to complete challenges while trying to uncover the “traitors” in their midst to win the prize money. Meanwhile, the “traitors” must outwit the “faithfuls” to stay in the game. “I love the American version, but the British version, with Claudia Winkleman, is the greatest. I don’t know if there’s a better television show that’s ever been made,” Garfield said. That’s not all, however, as the actor also loves one particular provocative show on Netflix that he can’t get enough of.

Andrew Garfield calls Too Hot to Handle “beautiful”

My guilty pleasure is Too Hot to Handle on Netflix. F**k, it’s really good,” Garfield says. His excitement over the reality series was evident as he eagerly discussed the show, looking giddy and laughing while doing animated hand gestures. “They’re just horny, hot people — but wait, this is where the twist happens,” Garfield said as he explained the premise of the show.

Too Hot to Handle premiered on Netflix in 2020 and its sixth season aired in 2024. In it, a group of men and women are challenged to make deeper connections by banning sexual activities, solo or otherwise. Breaking the rules results in deductions from the prize money, which tests their self-control and emotional growth. However, the contestants don’t know that they are on Too Hot to Handle until it is revealed in the first episode. Prior to that, they assume they’re on a dating reality show like Love Island where they’ll be free to be physical with love connections. “The competition is run by this Alexa kind of robot, and she tells them, ‘You’ve all been selected because you are terrified of intimacy,” the actor said.

Despite the raunchy nature of the show, Garfield said that it’s amazing to see the contestants overcome their traumas and learn more about why they are averse to meaningful and emotional relationships. “And it becomes a very beautiful thing,” he said.

Garfield seems to love his reality shows, so much so that he participated in one. The actor was a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 1 in 2019, and in 2023, he expressed his desire to return. Furthermore, he said he “would love to get in drag” but said the show wouldn’t be the place where it happens, but if it does he’d sure kill it in a lip-sync battle as evidenced by his show-stopping performance at the “Werq the World” tour in 2017.

