Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Alan Cumming 'The Traitors' outfit
Image via Peacock
Category:
TV

What is ‘The Traitors’ season 3 release date?

Sharpen the knives — it's back.
Stephen McCaugherty
Stephen McCaugherty
|

Published: Aug 19, 2024 06:10 am

After two cutthroat, devious, and high-stakes seasons of The Traitors US, the franchise has become one of the most notable shows in the reality competition space. So, when is season 3 dropping on Peacock?

Recommended Videos

In the past few years, countries around the world have taken a stab at their own iteration of The Traitors. The American version hosted by actor Alan Cumming debuted on the streaming platform in January 2023. After a slam-dunk first season that saw a Survivor legend take home the crown, season 2 dropped a year later in January 2024. Instead of half the cast being new to the limelight like in season 1, season 2 swung big with a roster overflowing with reality stars, athletes, and public figures.

Two longtime veterans of MTV’s The Challenge split the pot to wrap the 12-episode banger. And now we’ve been patiently waiting for season 3. But, although it’s already been filmed and we know who is on it, Peacock has yet to reveal a release date.

When it will come out is anyone’s guess. It was filmed much earlier in the year than season 2, but if season 3 follows the trend, it’ll begin playing in January 2025.

For season 3 Peacock once again opened their reality TV rolodex. From Big Brother houseguests and Survivor castaways to a former WWE professional wrestler and a RuPaul’s Drag Race queen, The Traitors US has shaped up to be somewhat of a Superbowl for stars in the reality TV space. Here’s the full cast list!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Stephen McCaugherty
Stephen McCaugherty
Hailing from British Columbia, Stephen McCaugherty has been exercising his freelance writing chops since 2019, and he does his best work when he's kicking back in a hostel somewhere around the world — usually with terrible internet. Primarily focusing on reality competition shows, movies, and combat sports, he joined WGTC as an entertainment contributor in 2023.