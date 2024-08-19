What is ‘The Traitors’ season 3 release date?

After two cutthroat, devious, and high-stakes seasons of The Traitors US, the franchise has become one of the most notable shows in the reality competition space. So, when is season 3 dropping on Peacock?
In the past few years, countries around the world have taken a stab at their own iteration of The Traitors. The American version hosted by actor Alan Cumming debuted on the streaming platform in January 2023. After a slam-dunk first season that saw a Survivor legend take home the crown, season 2 dropped a year later in January 2024. Instead of half the cast being new to the limelight like in season 1, season 2 swung big with a roster overflowing with reality stars, athletes, and public figures.
Two longtime veterans of MTV’s The Challenge split the pot to wrap the 12-episode banger. And now we’ve been patiently waiting for season 3. But, although it’s already been filmed and we know who is on it, Peacock has yet to reveal a release date.
When it will come out is anyone’s guess. It was filmed much earlier in the year than season 2, but if season 3 follows the trend, it’ll begin playing in January 2025.
For season 3 Peacock once again opened their reality TV rolodex. From Big Brother houseguests and Survivor castaways to a former WWE professional wrestler and a RuPaul’s Drag Race queen, The Traitors US has shaped up to be somewhat of a Superbowl for stars in the reality TV space. Here’s the full cast list!
