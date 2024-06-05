Image via Peacock/Remixed by Melanie Rooten
Tom Sandoval, Tony Vlachos, Gabby Windey and 18 other celebs joining ‘The Traitors’ for season 3

With a 10 out of 10 cast, we cannot help but wonder who will be traitors and who will be faithfuls...
Published: Jun 5, 2024 06:30 pm

Being nominated for a Critics’ Choice Real TV Award, a Hollywood Critics Association TV Award, a MTV Movie & TV Award, and a TCA Award — as well as taking home a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program — The Traitors is undoubtedly a fan favorite among reality television lovers and critics, bringing the heat once again for its highly-anticipated third season.

For those who are unfamiliar with the hit competition show, according to Peacock, The Traitors is a “nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game.” Reality television stars from shows like SurvivorBig BrotherThe Real Housewives and beyond — as well as a few other celebs — come together to fight for a massive cash prize in “the ultimate murder mystery game,” hoping to be the final “traitor” or “faithful” standing.

With season 1 utilizing reality television legends like Cirie FieldsRachel Reilly and Cody Calafiore and season 2 using equally-as-exceptional stars like Parvati ShallowSandra Diaz-Twine and Peter Weber, fans of the beloved competition series are certain to be ecstatic about this year’s lineup as well.

After weeks and weeks of anticipation, the official cast of The Traitors season 3 has been announced to the public. While it is much different than the rumored cast that consisted of Love Island UK‘s Molly-Mae Hague, The Challenge‘s Wes Bergmann, Love & Hip Hip: Miami‘s Bobby Lytes and more — and lacking controversial Survivor star Carson Garrett — it is a slam dunk nonetheless. Keep scrolling to see it for yourself…

The Traitors season 3 cast

The cast of The Traitors season 3 is as follows, shared via social media today (June 5) by Peacock and host Alan Cumming:

  • “Boston” Rob Mariano — Survivor
  • Dorinda Medley — The Real Housewives of New York City
  • Chrishell Stause — Selling Sunset
  • Britney Haynes — Big Brother
  • Danielle Reyes — Big Brother
  • Bob the Drag Queen — RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Wells Adams — The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise
  • Chanel Ayan — The Real Housewives of Dubai
  • Gabby Windey — The Bachelorette
  • Dylan Efron — Zac Efron’s brother
  • Tony Vlachos — Survivor
  • Jeremy Collins — Survivor
  • Dolores Catania — The Real Housewives of New Jersey
  • Robyn Dixon — The Real Housewives of Potomac
  • Bob Harper — The Biggest Loser
  • Ciara Miller — Summer House
  • Lord Ivar Mountbatten — British royal
  • Carolyn Wiger — Survivor
  • Sam Asghari — Britney Spears’ ex
  • Tom Sandoval — Vanderpump Rules
  • Nikki Garcia — WWE wrestler 

I don’t know about you, but simply thinking about Tom Sandoval and Gabby Windey taking stabs at one another during the infamous round tables makes us giddy. With personalities that are all across the board, we have nothing but high hopes for The Traitors season 3, and we are confident that these contestants will deliver a 10 out of 10 season!

Needless to say, we will be keeping up with Peacock on social media until further notice for all of the updates regarding The Traitors season 3…

