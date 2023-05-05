‘It’s safe to say you’ll shed a tear’: Chris Pratt gets real about the emotional devastation of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Chris Pratt isn’t holding back any secrets regarding Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, mainly the roller coaster of emotions fans will experience after watching the highly-anticipated film.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 follows Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), and his team as they try to protect the universe. The movie also stars Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, and many others.

On May 5, during a Q&A session, in honor of the release of the third and final installment of The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, when asked by a fan — who planned to dress like Star-Lord — if they would need to bring tissues to the theaters, Pratt shared that because it sounds like they are heavily invested in the project, they might “shed a tear or two.” He said,

“If you’re going to be dressed as Star Lord. That means you’re pretty invested in these characters and I think it’s safe to say that you’re shed a tear or two. There’s a lot of pain and anguish that accompanies the joy and spectacle of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 just to be safe bring some tissues. Or a date that has a flowy shirt.”

Later in the Q&A, Pratt opened up about his favorite on-set memory and or moment since the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise began in 2014. The 43-year-old disclosed that although he has endless stories to share because there were “so many amazing” instances, his favorite would be when he brought his son Jack Pratt on-set.

“My favorite memory and moment of filming the Guardians movies, it’s really hard you can ask me this question I’ll probably give you a different answer. If you ask me ten days in a row, I’ll give you ten different answers. because there have been so many amazing memories and moments. But I’ll say anytime I was able to bring my kid to set… I got to bring my son and he is about as old as the franchise. He was maybe just under one when the first one was being filmed. So anytime I got to bring him on set and show him the set that was always pretty sweet.”

The final question Pratt answered was how the cast was able to cheer themselves up after shooting emotional scenes. The actor stated that he and his co-stars often lighten the mood by either laughing on set or hanging out and “making jokes.” Pratt also added that despite what others may think, shooting emotional scenes is much easier to bounce back from than watching the moment in theaters.

“Usually just laughing with each other, cutting it up and making jokes. It’s very emotional to see but it’s not always emotional to make. So watching the film sometimes evokes emotion that creating the film doesn’t so thankfully it’s not as painful to make those emotional scenes as it is to watch.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in theaters.