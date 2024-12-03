‘I’ve been sleeping in the streets’: ‘Loki’ star shares heartbreaking plea as he comes clean about becoming homeless

Landing a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially playing a variant of one of the franchise’s most popular characters, might sound like the fast-track to everlasting success on paper, but one MCU star has now come clean about needing help after becoming homeless and “sleeping in the streets.”

17-year-old British actor Jack Veal, most known to anyone with a Disney Plus account as Kid Loki in the smash-hit Marvel Studios TV series Loki, has posted a heartbreaking plea to his TikTok account in which he opens up about being homeless and “desperate” for assistance after moving out of his family home for his own safety.

“I haven’t mentioned much about what’s been going on in my life, but I think it’s time to reveal the truth,” Veal told his followers. “Without delving too much into the details, I was abused at home. It was physical violence, emotional abuse, and etcetera. I didn’t have a very good upbringing. I struggle with mental health. I have autism, ADHD, and am being screened for bipolar and psychosis.”

The teen admitted that he can’t stay with his grandparents at this time because his grandfather is “terminal unwell.” Veal confessed, “I have nowhere else to go, and I need help. Social services refuses to help me despite what I have told them. I am desperate.”

After stressing that he’s been forced to sleep on the streets on occasion, Veal explained that he’s “currently sleeping in a trailer that has smashed-in windows, is unsafe, is two hours away from my work, which means I struggle to get to work every day.”

Veal concluded his message by emphasizing that he wasn’t asking his fans “to pay me anything. I don’t need anything. I just need you to make this go as viral as possible.” Instead, he wishes to spread awareness of what he and other people his age, who have been let down by the system, have to endure:

“It’s difficult. Life is hard. At the moment, I have nothing else. I am on my knees begging for you guys to just share this, do something, spread the message of how the government are treating kids.”

Once it quickly went viral, Veal’s video resulted in an outpouring of support from the TikTok community and social media in general. In a follow-up, the actor shared his heartfelt thanks to all those who have offered to send him money or even let him stay with them. Again, however, Veal maintained that he is not looking for any personal donations or offers of aid from individuals.

“The objective here is to get help from the people who are supposed to provide it, social services,” Veal stated. “If I have to hop from place to place, there will never be any stability in my life. In the state that I’m in, I need stability.”

In the short-term, Veal shared that, thanks to his video gaining steam, he was able to stay with a friend for a night, although this wasn’t a permanent solution and he’s now returned to his trailer.

Veal entered the MCU in the first season of Loki, appearing as Kid Loki in its fourth and fifth episodes, sharing the screen with such major stars as Tom Hiddleton and Richard E. Grant. The End of the F***ing World actor was expected to have a grand future in the franchise given that Kid Loki is one of the Young Avengers in the comics, but to date there haven’t been any rumblings of a return for his character, much to fan disappointment. Veal’s last screen credit to date came in 2022’s Prime Video series The Peripheral, opposite Chloë Grace Moretz.

If you, or someone you know, is facing homelessness dial 211 for information on homeless shelters in your area (U.S.) or call Shelter on 0808 800 4444 (U.K.).

