‘I’ve never barked so LOUD before’: Sydney Sweeney shows off a surprising skill

If you’re looking for the perfect superstar, Sydney Sweeney probably comes close. She’s gorgeous, a fantastic and versatile actress, and when you think you know all there is to know about her, she surprises us with another hidden talent!

The Euphoria actress recently took to Instagram to share a selection of photos and videos with her 22.8 million followers, showing her testing out her racing skills. To enjoy the NASCAR racing experience, she wore a full blue racing suit and left her lob hairstyle loose to fit better under the helmet.

She expressed her joy at getting behind the wheel in the caption, writing, “This is awesome! thank you @ryanblaney10 for showing me what I’ve been missing out on!”. For those unfamiliar with Ryan Blaney, he is an American race car driver who has competed in the NASCAR Cup Series and emerged as the overall champion for 2023 (so yes, an excellent person to show you the ropes).

Sydney Sweeney’s fans are freaking out over her awesomeness as she enjoys a NASCAR experience

Fans have reacted to Sweeney’s post with excitement, since it’s not every day your favorite actress posts photos of her driving skills. “That looks awesome, and fun!” one comment reads. “I’ve never barked so LOUD before,” another fan shared. Other reactions include, “Wait I actually love NASCAR,” and “How does it feel to be living my dream?”.

Blaney was also impressed with meeting Sweeney, and he shared a collage of her pictures on Instagram. “Hope to see you back at the race track soon, @sydney_sweeney!” the caption reads.

This is not the first time Sweeney has shared her interest in cars, and she loves all things vintage and classic. It’s not only an appreciation for the aesthetics, but also the mechanics, and the star previously refurbished a cherry red Ford Bronco. Impressed yet?

In March 2023, she partnered with Ford for their Built Ford Proud campaign, sharing a video of her working on customizing her vehicle. She used the caption to discuss the project and why it was the perfect collaboration. “If you know me, you know it’s always been my dream to restore a vintage Ford Bronco,” she wrote. “Now, I’m working with Ford to show off all the work i put into it! #ad i’m so proud of how she turned out. if any other girls out there are interested in cars, do it. it’s so so worth it. #BuiltFordProud.”

She also updates fans on her passion with her TikTok account, Syd’s Garage, which is dedicated to vintage car restoration (and she has 1.9 million followers tuning in to learn more).

One of the best things about Sweeney is that she continues to break boundaries and challenge outdated thinking, including the opinion that women should not have car-related hobbies or that their skills are somehow inferior. “I always believe in doing absolutely everything that you love,” she told Cosmopolitan in 2023 of her advice to women facing sexism because of their hobbies.

She continued, “It does not matter what other people think. There’s no limits to what we can do. You just block out everyone else around you and do what makes you happy. If it’s working on cars or absolutely anything else, we should just do it. Because at the end of the day, your happiness is what’s most important.”

