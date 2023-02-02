J.K. Rowling is being challenged to a woman-off ahead of ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ release by Vine favorite Left at London

The drama surrounding Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling is seemingly unceasing.

The once-beloved author’s increasingly damaging rhetoric surrounding the transgender community has seen her hemorrhage fans in droves, as former Harry Potter diehards ditch the franchise with the aim of showing their support to the trans community. Rowling’s status as a TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) has only become more harmful in recent years, as her broad impact continues to give weight to transphobes around the world.

Rowling’s biggest talking point, in recent years, leans on the supremely toxic viewpoint that trans women are not women. She believes that womanhood can only belong to those born with female sexual organs, and has challenged the “female” status of every trans woman on the planet.

In response to Rowling’s ongoing anti-trans campaign, a prominent trans creator — known for her work on Vine — is pushing back. Known professionally as Left at London, Nat Puff made a name for herself via a range of offbeat, quirky Vines that continue to litter “best of” compilations on YouTube. She is arguably best known for one or two of her most popular memes, including “What about Nascar.”

Left at London has moved far beyond her days on the now-defunct Vine, making a name for herself as an indie pop artist, poet, and comedian. The final of these talents is featured prominently on the artist’s Twitter page, where she frequently pokes fun at pop culture and prominent figures.

The latest prominent figure to end up in Puff’s crosshairs is Rowling, whose ongoing campaign continues to damage Puff and people like her. In response to Rowling once again digging in her heels on trans issues, Puff responded with a challenge. She called Rowling out via Twitter, where she noted that “J.K Rowling thinks she’s more woman than ME,” before inviting Rowling to participate in a “woman-off.”

J.K Rowling thinks she’s more woman than ME?? Joanne, I challenge YOU to a woman-off… mano a WOmano. August 26th; Womens Equality Day. I will set up the boxing ring in the gay bar of your choice. no physical violence. winner is whoever gets harassed by men more & paid the least. — ⌘ left at london ⌘ (@LeftAtLondon) January 27, 2023

“Joanne, I challenge YOU to a woman-off… mano a WOmano,” Puff wrote. She’s hoping to meet up with Rowling on Aug. 26, Women’s Equality Day, where they will face off in a “boxing ring” in Rowling’s “gay bar of choice.” Puff promises “no physical violence,” with the winner instead being determined by “whoever gets harassed by men more & paid the least.”

Rowling isn’t likely to respond to Puff’s challenge, considering she doesn’t respect the woman enough to even refer to her by her proper pronouns, but the sentiment is being applauded, nonetheless. Puff’s fans showed up in the comment section of her tweet to express their interest in witnessing a Rowling vs. Left at London face-off. Many quipped about the culture of pro-fighting with faux announcements, including one that promised an “EXTREME display of GENDER PERFORMATIVITY,” before openly wondering “Will the BREEDERS be the LEADERS or will the PRONOUNS go to the PROS?!”

Rowling and Puff aren’t likely to come to blows any time soon, but people would certainly show up if they did.