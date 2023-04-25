Jack Champion throws shade at James Cameron by saying ‘Scream VI’ was more fun than ‘Avatar 2’

At long last, slasher spectacle Scream VI has finally landed on Paramount Plus, where streaming fanatics as far as the eye can see are adhering to Ghostface’s bloody antics and a handful of jaw-dropping performances from the young cast. Amid the release, the crew behind the film has revealed a special collection of behind-the-scenes moments — which features a tell-all interview with star Jack Champion that was created during filming for the franchise’s sixth chapter.

Over on Twitter, one user shared a small snippet of Champion’s BTS interview, where the 18-year-old actor claimed that working on Scream VI was “the most fun” he’s ever experienced on a movie set. In that same vein, Champion glanced at the camera and uttered “sorry, James Cameron” before repeating himself. You can check out the post for yourself down below.

For some background, Champion portrayed Miles “Spider” Socorro in Avatar 2 and will continue to do so in the upcoming sequels. That being said, there’s certainly no denying that Champion’s remarks were strictly playful, seeing as he did work with Cameron on Avatar: The Way of Water — which has now etched itself in history as the third highest-grossing film of all time.

So even if Champion’s words had some truth to them, then it’s fairly obvious Cameron wouldn’t lose any sleep over it. After all, with three of Cameron’s movies in the top five of the highest-grossing movies ever, there’s evidently nothing more fun than making a boatload of money whenever performers are on his set.