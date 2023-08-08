Jackie Chan’s net worth and how the movie star became so wealthy

It seems none of our favorite stars are quite who we thought they were.

Every time a fresh name arises, saddled with accusations of bigotry, misogyny, harassment, or generally shameful behavior, we’re shocked anew that someone can be so different, behind closed doors, from their public image. We didn’t think it could happen with Bill Cosby, and we certainly didn’t think it could touch Jackie Chan, but here we are.

A wave of accusations hit the once-beloved actor in 2023, leaving his fans to digest allegations of his longstanding abuse toward his children. For a star as treasured as Chan — and as frequently featured in children’s movies — it was hugely disheartening to learn of his past behavior, and soon illuminated his past comments in a tainted light.

Chan remains one of the most recognizable stars in Hollywood, and he’s enjoyed a hugely successful career. He’s starred in more than 100 films, a handful of television shows, and even a few documentaries, and his name has been synonymous with the martial arts community for decades. He’s an absolute titan in the world of moviemaking, and his net worth reflects the lifetime of work Chan’s put into his craft. All of the new information may have changed our view of him, but his wallet isn’t hurting for it.

Jackie Chan’s net worth

Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images

No one will be surprised to learn that Jackie Chan is worth some serious cash, but the amount might raise some eyebrows. The 69-year-old is worth a whopping $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and that amount continues to grow year over year. Chan’s latest role — in 2023’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem — is raking in fresh cash for the actor, and he’s got six more releases waiting in the wings. These will be released over the next several years, ensuring that — even with his controversy — Chan isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

How did Jackie Chan become so wealthy?

Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

It’s really no surprise that Chan’s worked up such an impressive net worth when his massive contributions to the world of film are considered. The man’s been in well over 100 films over the years, several of which won him awards, and his work as a stuntman is broadly recognized. He’s enjoyed a hugely successful career, one which started all the way back in the ’70s with his first run of smaller film roles. He soon blossomed into a highly sought-after actor and stuntman, and graduated to massive blockbuster releases.

That allowed him to break into a number of industries — namely, business. Chan launched his own film studio — JCE Movies Limited — in 1998, and over the years gained ownership of a range of production companies, along with a number of cinemas scattered around China. He also gets plenty of income from his clothing line and branded food products, and — while he’s spent a good chunk of it on charities over the years — his consistently high pay and busy schedule keep Chan plenty comfortable.